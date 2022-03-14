Switzerland Won’t Race at World Championships if Russia, Belarus are Present

Swiss Aquatics has released a statement saying that it will not send a team to the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary if Russia and Belarus are permitted to compete.

The protest comes in light of the Russian invasion, with the assistance of Belarus, of Ukraine almost two weeks ago, an action that has killed at least 636 civilians according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Swiss Aquatics said it would be “not appropriate” to send a team given the situation in Ukraine.

“After consultation with coaches and some top athletes in the sports of diving and swimming, and after extensive discussion in the Central Board, Swiss Aquatics has come to the conclusion that it is not appropriate at this time to send athletes from Russia or Belarus to the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest under their nationality or even under a neutral flag to receive a start permit from FINA and participate.”

While several countries have said that they would not compete at more minor events where Russia and Belarus were present, or withdrawn from meets that are still scheduled to be hosted in Russia, Switzerland is the first federation to announce that they will withdraw from the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest in May.

That meet was a late addition to the schedule after strict Japanese COVID-19 regulations forced the original Fukuoka hosting to 2023.

Switzerland won 2 medals in swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games. Jeremy Desplanches took bronze in the 200 IM and Noe Ponti took bronze in the 100 fly.

Switzerland historically has sent swimmers, divers, and artistic swimmers (synchro) to the World Championships, though most of their success comes from the swimmers.

Last week, FINA reaffirmed its stance to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under neutral flags and symbolism, which Russia Swimming president and FINA board member Vladimir Salnikov called “balanced.”

Many Ukrainian athletes have been evacuated to other countries to resume training, including notably Italy and Hungary.

FINA continues to be the biggest international sports governing body that is planning to host an event in Russia this year. While they withdrew the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships from Kazan, December’s Short Course World Championships have not yet been moved.

The Swiss government, famously neutral in international politics, has also taken a stance against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.