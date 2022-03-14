Switzerland Won’t Race at World Championships if Russia, Belarus are Present

Swiss Aquatics has released a statement saying that it will not send a team to the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary if Russia and Belarus are permitted to compete.
The protest comes in light of the Russian invasion, with the assistance of Belarus, of Ukraine almost two weeks ago, an action that has killed at least 636 civilians according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Swiss Aquatics said it would be “not appropriate” to send a team given the situation in Ukraine.
“After consultation with coaches and some top athletes in the sports of diving and swimming, and after extensive discussion in the Central Board, Swiss Aquatics has come to the conclusion that it is not appropriate at this time to send athletes from Russia or Belarus to the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest under their nationality or even under a neutral flag to receive a start permit from FINA and participate.”
While several countries have said that they would not compete at more minor events where Russia and Belarus were present, or withdrawn from meets that are still scheduled to be hosted in Russia, Switzerland is the first federation to announce that they will withdraw from the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest in May.
That meet was a late addition to the schedule after strict Japanese COVID-19 regulations forced the original Fukuoka hosting to 2023.
Switzerland won 2 medals in swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games. Jeremy Desplanches took bronze in the 200 IM and Noe Ponti took bronze in the 100 fly.
Switzerland historically has sent swimmers, divers, and artistic swimmers (synchro) to the World Championships, though most of their success comes from the swimmers.
Last week, FINA reaffirmed its stance to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under neutral flags and symbolism, which Russia Swimming president and FINA board member Vladimir Salnikov called “balanced.”
Many Ukrainian athletes have been evacuated to other countries to resume training, including notably Italy and Hungary.
FINA continues to be the biggest international sports governing body that is planning to host an event in Russia this year. While they withdrew the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships from Kazan, December’s Short Course World Championships have not yet been moved.
The Swiss government, famously neutral in international politics, has also taken a stance against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Swiss Aquatics is unreservedly committed to a safe, fair anddoping-free sport. Under the current circumstances, Swiss Aquatics believes that neither the safety nor the fairness for the participating athletes at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest can be guaranteed if athletes from Russia or Belarus take part.”
Here is the translation of the latest Instagram post from Anna Ryzhkova, a Ukranian 400m hurdler who was 5th in the Olympic final. All of these emotions and you’re going to allow Russians to compete. Splendid clarity, FINA:
“Almost 3 weeks of experiences: despair, anger, shame, fear … we all feel it, but we do not lose hope, love and confidence in victory! And during the war it is difficult to put thoughts into the text.
Now, as never before, I felt that sport is not just a hobby or a job, it is people-leaders, it is a community of mutual assistance. I am proud of my friends who joined the Armed Forces, the Terrorism Defense, volunteered or simply helped… Read more »
Some people wait, some act!
Big respect for Switzerland for their clear position!
You know you’ve done something wrong when Switzerland breaks 500 years of neutrality to condemn you.
For one it is 207 years and for two, even they agree it is not always best, the government actually apologized for it’s neutrality in the Second World War.
Good. I hope other countries’ swimming federations make statements like this. There’s no such thing as “politics-free sport” anyway.
It should be quick and nearly unanimous. We need someone like the Yale professor who called out the corporations who were still doing business as usual in Russia. Many huge names like McDonald’s backed out in a hurry once that publicity surfaced. The biathlon competitions have been going on with huge tributes to the Ukranian athletes, from spectators and fellow competitors, some who have painted their rifles yellow and blue. The Norwegian women’s team wore headbands with prominent huge lettering,”NO WAR PLEASE” and specifically altered their relay lineup so that they would be first throughout, meaning the camera always focusing on them and the slogan. Now imagine sticking a Russian or Belarus athlete alongside. It’s disgusting that FINA doesn’t get… Read more »
This is so epic and very cool.