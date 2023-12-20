Swiss Butterflyer Julia Ullmann Commits to Arizona State for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Switzerland’s Julia Ullmann has committed to swim and study at Arizona State University beginning in the fall of 2024. She wrote on social media:

“I’m incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to Arizona State University. I want to thank my parents, teammates and the ASU coaches for making this possible and everyone who supported me along the way. Can’t wait to be a sun devil, forks up!😈🔱”

Ullmann trains with the Limmat Sharks in Zurich and swims for Switzerland internationally. She recently won the 50 fly, 100 fly, and 200 fly at the Swiss Short Course Championships, not far off her PBs (26.27/58.59/2:12.66) in all three events. She competed at European Short Course Championships at the beginning of December, swimming in prelims of the 50/100 free and 100 IM.

This past summer she represented Switzerland at the LEN European Junior Championships, where she finaled in the 50 fly (7th) and 100 fly (7th). She earned a PB in the 100 free leading off the Swiss 400 free relay.

Her best LCM times in the 50/100/200 fly date from the summer of 2022, while she earned her best SCM times in the same events at the 2023 Swiss Club Championships last March.

LCM 50 fly – 26.89 (23.59)

LCM 100 fly – 59.39 (52.24)

SCM 200 fly – 2:12.66 (1:59.51)

LCM 100 free – 57.69 (50.53)

LCM 200 IM – 2:20.31 (2:03.52)

Ullmann will suit up with future Sun Devil teammates Alexa Reyna, Ariel Beltran, Haiden Schoessel, Jordan Greber, and Payden Rafferty next year.

