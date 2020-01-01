SwimSwam Video Year in Review: Top Video of 2019 By Month

As we enter 2020, SwimSwam is taking a look back at 2019, with our video Year in Review. This compilation features the most watched SwimSwam video from each month in 2019. From Katie Ledecky to Caeleb Dressel, from Gold Medal Minutes to Practice + Pancakes, it’s loaded with video goodies that you may have forgotten, but want to remember again.

January: 1,650… Back?!

February: Gold Medal Minute – Caeleb Dressel

March: Daniel Carr 100 Back Re-Swim at 2019 NCAA’s

April: Practice + Pancakes – Behind the Scenes of the Speedo Photoshoot

May: Gold Medal Minute – Katie Ledecky

June: Caeleb Dressel 47.9 100 free

July: Kristof Milak Shatters Phelps 200 Fly World Record

August: Gold Medal Minute – Luca Urlando gets Coaching from Michael Phelps

September: Practice + Pancakes – Nitro Swim Club plays “Guess your time”

October: Practice + Pancakes – Mizzou Does 10×100… But thinks it’s 30

November: Cody Miller races Caeleb Dressel in 50 Fly

December: Abbey Wietzeil becomes 1st woman under 21 seconds in 50 yard free