SwimSwam Pulse: Olympic Trial Cuts Mostly Match Expectations

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers for their overall thoughts on the difficulty of the recently-announced 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cuts.

RESULTS

Question: What was your impression of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cuts?



About what I expected – 56.5%

Faster than I expected – 15.6%

Slower than I expected – 27.9%

More than half of voters said the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cuts were about what they expected, with about 28% saying cuts were slower than what they had anticipated.

USA Swimming announced their cuts in late September. With USA Swimming’s clearly-stated desire to lower the number of total athletes competing at Trials, many expected time standards to take a massive nosedive into uncharted territory. But the changes were mostly marginal, with a few notable exceptions.

Much of the work in lowering Trials participation numbers may fall to the shortened qualifying period. Qualifying typically includes this past summer, but this time around, qualifying won’t open until next month.

