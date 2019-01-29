SwimSwam Pulse: 80% Doubted Lochte’s Big Brother Chances

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

RESULTS

Question: Will Ryan Lochte win Celebrity Big Brother?



Yes – 19.9%

No – 80.1%

80% of SwimSwam voters did not expect Ryan Lochte to win Celebrity Big Brother, while just under 20% thought he would win.

Lochte was one of twelve celebrities to compete on the reality TV show this season and one of two Olympians. You can read more about the cast and competition here.

As it turns out, the 80% were correct, as Lochte was evicted from the show on Monday night. Lochte was the second person eliminated after former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was revealed to be a “fake houseguest” and actor Jonathan Bennett was eliminated on day 10. Lochte was evicted on day 13.You can read our live recap of how that went down here.

