Nathan Adrian se fait opérer pour enlever des ganglions lymphatiques

Nathan Adrian, le champion olympique du 100 mètres à Londres en 2012, a subi une opération aujourd’hui pour enlever certains ganglions lymphatiques liés au cancer des testicules. Adrian avait annoncé jeudi dernier sur son compte Instagram qu’il avait été diagnostiqué d’un cancer des testicules et qu’il allait commencer le traitement dès cette semaine. Il a écrit : « Le bon côté est qu’on l’a pris tôt, j’ai déjà commencé le traitement et le pronostic est bon. Je serai de retour dans l’eau dans quelques semaines, le regard complètement tourné vers Tokyo ».
Adrian a posté sur Instagram suite à son opération :
Thank you to everyone for all your unbelievable support! Quick update: I underwent a laparoscopic RPLND procedure yesterday which means they took out some of my lymph nodes that the cancer may have spread to with the help of a robot 🤖. My doctor said it went well and my pathology report (which will tell us if it had spread) should be back in another week or so. Until then, we are going to do everything we can to get back to normal life as quickly as possible while staying well within my doctors’ parameters of course!
Merci à tous pour votre soutien incroyable ! Mise à jour rapide : J’ai subi une procédure laparoscopique RPLND [NDLR : Retroperitoneal lymph node dissection, soit chirurgie de dissection des ganglions rétropéritonéaux] hier, ce qui signifie qu’ils ont retiré certains de mes ganglions lymphatiques auxquels le cancer aurait pu se propager à l’aide d’un robot 🤖. Mon médecin m’a dit que tout s’était bien passé et que mon rapport de pathologie (qui nous dira s’il s’était propagé) devrait être de retour dans une semaine environ. Jusque-là, nous ferons tout ce qui est en notre pouvoir pour revenir à la vie normale le plus rapidement possible tout en respectant bien entendu les paramètres de mon médecin !
Le nageur américain détient huit médailles olympiques, dont 5 en or. A Beijing en 2008 il a gagné une médaille d’or (pour sa participation au 4x100m nage libre, en série). A Londres en 2012 : 2 médailles d’or (100m nage libre, 4×100 4 nages) et une d’argent (4x100m nage libre). A Rio en 2016 : 2 médaille d’or (4x100m nage libre, 4×100 4 nages) et 2 de bronze (50m nage libre, 100m nage libre). Il a aussi 7 titres mondiaux en grand bassin.
Life, like swimming the 100 free, can come at you hard and fast as you can’t always see who, or what, may be chasing you down. Recently, I went to the doctor as something didn’t seem quite right. At the very least, I still needed to get my flu shot so it couldn’t hurt. After a few tests and visits with a specialist, I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer. On the bright side, we caught it early, I have already started treatment and the prognosis is good. I will be back in the water in a few short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo! Along the way, I hope to share my journey in an effort to help break the stigma of discussing men’s health issues. I’ve realized that too often we tend to avoid these important topics, ignore the potential warning signs, and put off getting the medical help that we may need. As I told my family, I’ll be putting my public health degree to work a little sooner than I planned! But in all seriousness, I am keeping a positive attitude as cases such as mine are curable. I am extremely grateful for my family and friends, especially my wife, for their love and support. I am scheduled for surgery early next week and will provide an update soon. #menshealth #testicularcancer #standuptocancer
