Ryan Lochte Eliminated From Celebrity Big Brother

CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER – SEASON 2
- January 21 – February 13, 2019
- Channel: CBS
- Start Time: 8 PM ET (Sunday, January 27th will be at 10)
- Primer / Full Cast
Tonight is eviction night, and that means somebody will be going home tonight. In the last episode, Ryan Lochte was unable to compete for HoH, since he was the reigning HoH, which leaves him vulnerable to eviction. He narrowly missed being Nominated by kato, but Kato hinted (really he just said it) that Ryan will be going on the block if one of the nominees is vetoed. That being said, tonight could be the end of the line for the 12-time Olympic medalist.
Live Updates
- Tonight there will be a challenge for the Power of Veto tonight, and then a live eviction
- Kato has now confirmed multiple times that Ryan Lochte is his real target this week
- There is a real plan in action to back door Ryan this week
- Ryan overheard the new alliance planning to get rid of him this week
- “I’m screwed” – Ryan Lochte
- Ryan does not get picked to be in the veto competition, leaving his fate up to Joey
- Lochte is trying to quietly cheer for Joey, who is going last in this competition
- Joey is out of the veto competition. This looks extremely bad for Ryan Lochte
- Tom, who is in the anti-Lochte alliance, won the power of veto. Looks like Lochte will be going on the block-tee tonight after all
- Kato names Ryan Lochte to go to the block. Not going to lie, he’s very likely to be voted off
- Lochte’s appeal to not be voted off was that he’s won 5 Olympic relay medals… might be a stretch but he’s desperate
- Ryan Lochte has been evicted
- With Ryan Lochte evicted, our coverage of this show is over. It was fun while it lasted.
No Big Daddy!!
Just don’t get evicted from the Olympics
It was a good run, now hopefully he gets back to some real training.