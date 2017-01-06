SwimSwam Pulse: 56.2% Support Age-Based Tech Suit Ban

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers whether tech suit use should be restricted at younger ages:

RESULTS

Question: Should there be bans on tech suits in younger age groups?



Yes – 56.2%

No – 43.8%

Votes were very split on this issue, with just 62 more votes favoring bans than opposing them. The issue of tech suits for young swimmers seems to arise every time we report on a National Age Group record for swimmers in the 11-12 or 10 & Under age groups. The main concerns are generally money-based – having tech suits legal in younger age groups can cause parents to spend more on tech suits that kids will potentially outgrow in a short amount of time, and some caution that allowing tech suits gives an unfair advantage to swimmers from wealthier families.

Others argue, though, that there is no rule requiring tech suits, meaning families that want to buy them are able to, while swimmers who swim without tech suits can still see the progressions in their own times and make improvements up until they reach an age where they want to use tech suits. The main counterargument, of course, is that if tech suits help boost the times of enough swimmers nationwide, cut times for major meets go down, indirectly making it more difficult for non-suited swimmers to keep up.

Our next poll is sure to be just as contentious, at least based on the comment section of our Top 10 Swim of 2016 Swammy Award. Below, cast your vote for the best individual swim of 2016, excluding relay swims and relay splits.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters to pick the best individual swim of the year 2016:

What was the best swim of 2016? (excluding relay splits) Katinka Hosszu's world record 400 IM

Adam Peaty's world record 100 breast

Katie Ledecky's world record 800 free

Sarah Sjostrom's world record 100 fly

Cate Campbell's world record 100 free View Results

