Louisville Swimming And Diving Prepares For 2017 Season

With the holidays coming to a close, so are swimming’s annual training trips. Louisville swimming and diving headed to Sarasota, Florida for a week full of fun and training.

Earlier in the fall season, the Cardinals men and women’s teams swept the Louisville Invitational with scores of:

Women:

1) University of Louisville – 2309.0

2) Florida International University – 1588.0

3) Ohio University – 1081.0

4) Southern Illinois University-Carbondale – 993.0

5) Illinois State University – 750.0

6) Wright State University – 459.0

Men:

1) University of Louisville – 2543.0

2) Southern Illinois University – 1511.5

3) Wright State University – 1232.5

At the meet, two NCAA A-cuts and 25 NCAA B-cuts while also breaking six meet records, five pool records and two school records.

The Cardinals next meet comes against Missouri at home on January 6 at 3 PM.