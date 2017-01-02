Louisville Swimming And Diving Prepares For 2017 Season

With the holidays coming to a close, so are swimming’s annual training trips. Louisville swimming and diving headed to Sarasota, Florida for a week full of fun and training.
Earlier in the fall season, the Cardinals men and women’s teams swept the Louisville Invitational with scores of:
Women:
1) University of Louisville – 2309.0
2) Florida International University – 1588.0
3) Ohio University – 1081.0
4) Southern Illinois University-Carbondale – 993.0
5) Illinois State University – 750.0
6) Wright State University – 459.0
Men:
1) University of Louisville – 2543.0
2) Southern Illinois University – 1511.5
3) Wright State University – 1232.5
At the meet, two NCAA A-cuts and 25 NCAA B-cuts while also breaking six meet records, five pool records and two school records.
The Cardinals next meet comes against Missouri at home on January 6 at 3 PM.
