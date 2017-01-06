Auburn VS. Texas A&M Women’s Meet Cancelled

The SEC dual meet matchup between the Auburn and Texas A&M women has been called off, as weather conditions led to the the Aggies’ flight from College Station being cancelled. The meet was scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, January 7th, and would have served as the first dual meet of 2017 for both teams.

While the women’s meet has been cancelled, the men will still be competing. The Aggie men and women traveled separately (the men are returning from a training trip in Florida), so the men’s team was able to make the trip. They’ll square off with the Tigers at the originally scheduled time tomorrow afternoon.

Though we’ll miss out on some exciting SEC matchups for the women this weekend, both Auburn and Texas A&M still have a handful of dual meets scheduled before the conference meet. The Aggies’ next dual meet will be against North Texason Wednesday, January 11th, and their next conference dual meet will be against LSU on Saturday, January 21st. Auburn’s next dual meet is against Texas on the 12th, while their next SEC dual meet is against Florida on the 21st.

They won’t go head-to-head this season, but the Auburn and Texas A&M women will still be racing each other next month at the 2017 SEC Championships, which will take place from February 14th to February 18th.