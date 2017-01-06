Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström to attend Euro Meet in Luxembourg

2017 EURO MEET January 27th-29th, 2017

D’Coque Aquatic Center in Luxembourg

The organizers of the 2017 Euro Meet announced today in a press release that European, World and Olympic Champion Sarah Sjöström is due to attend the Euro Meet for the first time.

Sjöström won a complete set of medals at the Rio Olympic Games, gold in the 100m butterfly, silver in the 200m freestyle and bronze in the 100m freestyle.

The 23-year old, who swims for the club of Södertörn, made her first international appearance at the European Swimming Championships 2008 in Eindhoven where she won her first 100m butterfly title. Her tally amounts to 47 international medals earned at major championships : 15 long course gold medals (one Olympic, four World, ten Europe), 10 silver and 4 bronze, as well as 18 short course medals.

The tall blonde swedish swim star focuses on the upcoming long course season – and she wants to defend her 100m butterfly title at the World Championships in Budapest. Sarah Sjöström can make it three-in-a-row after 2013 and 2015.

Also France’s Camille Lacourt who will swim at the Euro Meet has the chance to win a title for the third time in a row in Budapest – in the 50m backstroke. Perhaps it is a good sign that Lacourt won his first major international medals in Budapest at the 2010 European Championships (LC) – his winning time in the 100m backstroke (52,11) still is the European record.

The audience in Luxembourg will see with Olympic Champion Adam Peaty and World Champion Marco Koch two of the fastest breaststrokers and with Hungarian Laszlo Cseh one of the most successful butterfly and individual medley swimmers over the last 10 years.

Adam Peaty won titles at the Commonwealth and European Championships in 2014 and the World Championships in 2015. At the 2016 Olympic Games, he broke the world record in the 100 m breaststroke twice in 57.35 during the heats and 57.13 during the final. With the 200m breaststroke long and short course world champion Marco Koch (Germany) at the Euro Meet, the breaststroke events have the potential of world class races. Marco Koch won the 100m breaststroke at the 2016 SC World Championships – Adam Peaty did not participate in this event.

The Euro Meet in Luxembourg was Marco Koch’s first international swim meet in 2007 – and he has competed in Luxembourg since his first appearance on the international stage. Koch won both the 100 m and 200 m breaststroke four times in a row from 2013 to 2016 in Luxembourg.

Laszlo Cseh won 72 international medals so far at major events (Olympic Games, World Championships long and short course, European Championships long and short course) in the timeframe 2003 – 2016. Cseh’s goal for 2017 is to swim in his hometown Budapest in the brand new swimming complex currently built for the 2017 World Swimming Championships.

The Euro Meet takes place in the beautiful aquatic centre “d’Coque” at Luxembourg-Kirchberg. The facility has a 50 m, 10-lane competition pool and also a 50 m training pool as well as a 25 m warm-up pool. Luxembourg is a small country in western Europe, it is bordered by Belgium, Germany and France and it is one of the smallest sovereign states in Europe. Nonetheless the city of Luxembourg, which is the country’s capital, is the seat of several institutions and agencies of the European Nation and Luxembourg is the largest private banking centre in the eurozone.