SwimSwam Pulse: 51% Pick Grothe’s 500 Free Over 1650

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the more impressive of Zane Grothe‘s two American record distance swims at Winter Nationals.

RESULTS

Question: Which Zane Grothe American Record Was More Impressive?



51.7% – 4:07.25 in 500 free

48.3% – 14:18.25 in 1650 free

In a very tight poll result, 51.7% of voters said Zane Grothe‘s 4:07 500 free was more impressive than his 14:18 mile.

Grothe put up both swims at U.S. Winter Nationals, smashing American records with each swim. The mile had the bonus of being a longer swim, with more time cut off the previous record both in total (4.16 seconds) and per 100 (0.25 seconds). (The 500 cut 1.17 seconds for 0.23 per 100).

The 500, on the other hand, was the first record he broke, which may have made it more memorable. It also cracked into the 4:07s, a flashy number that had been assaulted but never achieved by countless swimmers over a number of years.

Both records were 2017 products from Clark Smith at last year’s NCAA Championships.

The ultimate margin in this poll came down to just 24 total votes.

You can watch race videos below:

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters to pick the most impressive sibling duo from the Winter Junior Championships (read more here):

Which sibling duo was more impressive at Winter Junior Championships? Carson & Jake Foster

Alex & Gretchen Walsh View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Founded in 2004, A3 Performance has a history of developing quality, innovative products at a great price. A3 Performance is the fastest growing brand of competitive swimwear in the United States, driven to innovate the sport of swimming and motivated to help swimmers reach their goals. We are The Performance Swimwear Company.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner