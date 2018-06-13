SwimSwam Pulse: 42% Pick Cordes To Lead U.S. Breaststrokers

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to predict the top American men’s 100 breaststroker by the end of this season.

Almost half of respondents predicted Kevin Cordes to be the fastest American 100 breaststroker by the end of the summer.

The men’s 100 breast is one of the most unpredictable events in the nation heading into this summer, with perhaps eight or more legitimate threats to put up the fastest time nationwide. In fact, most of the feedback we got was that our poll didn’t feature enough potential contenders, despite us pushing the limits of our ballot with almost more polling options that would visibly fit in our poll widget.

(In the interest of keeping our poll from filling the entire frontpage with options, we only included athletes who had broken a minute in either the 2017 or 2018 seasons.

Cordes has been the top American 100 breaststroker in three of the past five seasons: 2013, 2014 and 2017. He garnered nearly half of our votes despite uncertainty as to where exactly he’ll be training for the next two years. Cordes previously trained with coach Sergio Lopez at Auburn, but Lopez left Auburn for the head coaching job at Virginia Tech.

Cody Miller has been the top American in two of the last three seasons. He led the 2016 Olympic campaign as well as the 2015 summer season. He received almost 20% of the votes.

Despite nearly 800 votes cast, Andrew Wilson and Michael Andrew tied exactly with 109 votes apiece. Wilson has been on fire this season, holding the fastest time among Americans (59.19) by eight tenths of a second. Andrew is the only other swimmer to break a minute this season, going 59.98 and sitting second among Americans.

Nic Fink seems to be the forgotten man in this event. He’s been ranked inside the top 3 nationally every year since 2013 (apart from the 2016 Olympic year, where he fell to 6th).

The “other” category only got about 6% of the votes, but has some ringers included: 2016 Olympic silver medalist Josh Prenot, NCAA standout Ian Finnerty, former NCAA standout Will Licon and 6-foot-8 incoming Cal freshman and record-setting high schooler Reece Whitley, just to name a few.

