Division I Eliminates Permission-to-Contact Transfer Process DI student-athletes will no longer need their current institution’s approval to pursue a transfer.

Blueseventy Swim the the Week: Seliskar Beats 3/4ths of 4×200 Relay Last week, Seliskar went 1:49.23 in prelims and 1:48.35 in finals of the 200 free at the Santa Clara Pro Swim Series, beating a field that included three-fourths of Team USA’s bronze-medal 4×200 free relay from the 2017 World Championships.

Mare Nostrum: Kathleen Baker Terza Al Mondo Nei 100 Dorso MARE NOSTRUM 2018 – BARCELLONA 13/14 Giugno 2018 Barcellona Vasca Lunga 50 metri (Piscina Pere Serrat) Orari: Mattina 08:30 Preliminari….

SwimSwam Pulse: 42% Pick Cordes To Lead U.S. Breaststrokers Cordes has been the top American 100 breaststroker in three of the past five seasons: 2013, 2014 and 2017. He garnered nearly half of our votes despite uncertainty as to where exactly he’ll be training for the next two years.