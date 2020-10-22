SwimSwam Podcast: Kirsty Coventry on Why Winning at Any Level Matters

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic icon Kirsty Coventry, the most decorated Olympian from Africa of All-time. Kirsty describes how winning at any level is important as it shows you the hard work you put in as an athlete is finally paying off. Kirsty also talks about her role now as the Minister of Youth, Sport, Art, and Recreation in the cabinet of Zimbabwe and as the chairperson for the IOC Athletes’ Committee.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

