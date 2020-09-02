SwimSwam Podcast: Jake Magahey Explains Rangy Freestyle Skills & Sets

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with World Jr Champion Jake Magahey, who was just getting ready to start his freshman season at the University of Georgia. Magahey was one of the rangiest freestylers we had ever ranked as a high schooler, and he explains what he likes about shorter and longer events. He also shares a couple of his favorite freestyle sets with us.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

