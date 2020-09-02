Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Jake Magahey Explains Rangy Freestyle Skills & Sets

We sat down with World Jr Champion Jake Magahey, who was just getting ready to start his freshman season at the University of Georgia. Magahey was one of the rangiest freestylers we had ever ranked as a high schooler, and he explains what he likes about shorter and longer events. He also shares a couple of his favorite freestyle sets with us.

