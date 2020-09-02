Kentucky Associate Head Coach Chip Kline Hired to Lead Indiana Swim Club

Indiana Swim Club, the USA Swimming club team based out of Indiana University in Bloomington, has announced the hiring of Chip Kline as its new head coach. Kline will assume the position on September 1, 2020.

Kline most recently spent the last 7 seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Kentucky, including the last 4 as an associate head coach. Prior to that, he spent 8 seasons at the University of Virginia, working primarily with the sprint group there.

During his time at Kentucky, the women’s team had 6 consecutive top 25 finishes at the NCAA Championships, and last season placed 3rd at the SEC Championships. Prior to that, while a coach at Virginia, the Cavaliers combined for 13 ACC team titles including a record 6 consecutive titles for both the men’s and women’s seasons.

He also spent 5 seasons as an assistant at the University of Tennessee, and 4 seasons at NC State, where he was promoted to associate head coach.

“I am excited to take the lead in building a top-flight club that will become the backbone of age group (youth) swimming in Bloomington and increase ISC’s leadership in the Indiana swimming community,” Kline said of his new position.

Indiana head coach Ray Looze says that Kline will have no official role in coaching Indiana University swimmers nor the post-graduate group.

Phil Cole, the former head coach of Indiana Swim Club and Bloomington South High School, retired last spring. Jeff LeBeau was promoted to interim head coach for the 2019 short course season, but in March, as the coronavirus pandemic was ramping up in the US, he left to become the associate head coach at Newburgh Sea Creatures – another Indiana club and the childhood home of Olympic gold medalist Lily King.

Since them, Curtis Goss stepped in as interim head coach, a role that he’s held for most of the pandemic.

During pre-pandemic times, ISC practices out of 5 pools, including Bloomington High School North and Bloomington High School South, plus 3 pools on the Indiana University campus. Since the restart of training, they have also been using the Southeast YMCA pool.

About Indiana Swim Club:

ISC was originally founded in 1955 as Bloomington Swim Club by the legendary Dr. James E. “Doc” Counsilman as a competitive swimming program for children ages 5-21. Originally sponsored by Bloomington Parks and Recreation, the club became a not-for-profit organization in 1967, run by a Board of Directors consisting of parents and other interested members of the community. In 2018, Bloomington Swim Club joined with the Counsilman Center Indiana Swim Team to form the Indiana Swim Club. ISC is a member of USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming, and Indiana Swimming, Inc. (ISI), the governing body for swimming in the state of Indiana.