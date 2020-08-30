SwimSwam Podcast: How TAC Titans Develops Their Top-Level Talent

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Bruce Marchionda, head coach at the club that has been producing a lot of top-level talent recently, the TAC Titans. He talked with us about developing athletes during his time at Clemson, Western Kentucky (including 2012 Olympic champion Claire Donohue), and now at TAC Titans, where he works with athletes such as national teamers Claire Curzan and Charlotte Hook.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES