Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: How TAC Titans Develops Their Top-Level Talent

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Bruce Marchionda, head coach at the club that has been producing a lot of top-level talent recently, the TAC Titans. He talked with us about developing athletes during his time at Clemson, Western Kentucky (including 2012 Olympic champion Claire Donohue), and now at TAC Titans, where he works with athletes such as national teamers Claire Curzan and Charlotte Hook.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Turbo
11 minutes ago

They recruit them from other teams. There i just saved you 30 minutes.

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!