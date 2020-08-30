Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #160 – Sunday Stretch

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

RECOVERY DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will be a recovery day, allowing you to digest this week’s work.

WARMUP

5-10 minutes of whole body stretching

30 seconds arm circles

30 seconds leg swings

WORKOUT:

This is a 20-minute recovery workout from Eric Leija on YouTube.

COOLDOWN:

Remember to get some protein within 30 minutes of concluding the workout, and remember to drink plenty of water.