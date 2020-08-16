Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Ali Galyer on Transitioning to Living New Zealand

We sat down with Ali Galyer, the Kentucky All-American who recently made the transition to training in New Zealand. Galyer actually has citizenship in 4 different countries, but since her dad is originally from New Zealand, Galyer has always thought of the country as home. Galyer has already qualified to represent them in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

