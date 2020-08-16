SwimSwam Podcast: Ali Galyer on Transitioning to Living New Zealand

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Ali Galyer, the Kentucky All-American who recently made the transition to training in New Zealand. Galyer actually has citizenship in 4 different countries, but since her dad is originally from New Zealand, Galyer has always thought of the country as home. Galyer has already qualified to represent them in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

