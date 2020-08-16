Collin Davis Breaks US Deaf Swimming Record in 500 Free

TAC TITANS CHALLENGE INVITATIONAL MEET

August 14-16, 2020

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

SCY (25 yard) Course

Results on Meet Mobile: “TAC TITANS Challenge Invitational Meet”

17-year old Collin Davis, a member of the US National Deaf Swimming Team, broke his own US Deaf Record in the 500-yard freestyle on Friday in North Carolina.

Davis, who trains with Club Kick Start, is a rising high school junior at Durham School of the Arts. He finished 2nd in the 500 free on Friday evening in 4:38.23, behind only his 14-year old teammate Lucca Battaglini.

In the process, Davis dropped almost 4 seconds from his previous best time of 4:41.99, which was also the previous US Deaf National Record in the event.

The last swimmer prior to Davis to hold the mark was LSU Tiger swimmer Matthew Klotz, who swam 4:44.97 in 2013. Klotz, who is a 4-time Deaflympics Champion and a US Olympic Trials qualifier, holds several US National Deaf Swimming Records, though he’s turned his focus to the sprint freestyle and backstroke races later in his career.

Friday’s swim was Davis’ 3rd time to break the record in the 500 free. In 2018, he swam 4:42.30, and in 2019 he swam 4:41.99.