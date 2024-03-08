Swims You Might Have Missed On Day 2 Of The 2024 Pro Swim Series – Westmont

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Day two of the 2024 Pro Swim Series stop in Westmont is in the books, with today’s scheduling featuring the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM. This article will highlight some of the notable swims that you have missed throughout today’s racing.

There was a tight race in the B-final of the women’s 200 freestyle, as Rebecca Diaconescu and Annika Parkhe essentially came down to the touch. Diaconescu got her hand on the wall 1st thanks to a strong final 50 (30.29), and finished in a personal best time of 2:00.95. Parkhe trailed by just 0.06, finishing at 2:01.01 to take just under half a second off her best time.

Parkhe, a Stanford commit, returned to the pool later in the session for the 100 fly. She took the top spot in the B-final with a time of 1:00.09, putting her over a second off her personal best from Summer Juniors in 2022. 16-year-old Kelsey Zhang also had a solid swim in the B-final, as she took 11th in a best time of 1:00.33.

On the men’s side of the 200, Cal junior Gabriel Jett logged a personal best time en route to 2nd place finish overall. Jett stopped the clock at 1:47.16 tonight, a hundredth under the best time he notched in prelims this morning. Entering the meet, his personal best stood at 1:47.32 from Nationals last June.

The youngest swimmer in the A-final of the women’s 100 breaststroke was 15-year-old Theodora Taylor from Wales, who earned 3rd in 1:09.19. Her swim improved on her best time from last summer by about half a second. Valparaiso Swim Club’s Maddie Moreth, also 15-years-old, had a strong swim in the B-final to take 11th overall in a best time of 1:10.63.

Oakland’s Alex Lakin and Indiana commit Josh Bey each took a few hundredths off their personal best to lead the B-final of the men’s 100 breast. Lakin led the way in 1:02.30, while Bey was just over a tenth back at 1:02.42. Both held personal bests from last summer.

In the 100 fly, 19-year-old Sebastian Smith knocked off nearly half a second from his best time with a 53.08 to finish 2nd in the B-final behind Ryan Murphy (52.84). Smith is currently a freshman at Drexel, and won the 50 and 100 free just a few weeks ago at the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Championships.

Colorado State’s Erin Dawson took over two seconds off her personal best en route to a 6th place finish in the 400 IM. As with Smith, she is fresh off her college conference meet (Mountain West Championships), where she collected titles in the 500 free and 400 IM.

Luke Ellis from the Sandpipers took 1st out of the B-final of the men’s 400 IM in 4:23.13. Ellis’ time was about half second shy of his best from last summer, but would have earned him 4th overall had he swam in the A-final.