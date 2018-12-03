Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Vollmer’s on a Mission

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From an ice-cold swim to some key broadcasting tips, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Layla working on her no breathers. Who needs air when your having fun? #FutureSprinter pic.twitter.com/yYbbsfg0x4 — Jason Lezak (@JasonLezak) November 27, 2018

A natural!

#9

No wetsuit in sight.

#8

We’re intrigued.

#7

*coaches explain set* My brain:

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it Me: Is there a snorkel option?! — Katie Drabot (@katiedrabot) November 28, 2018

-Distance swimmers everywhere

#6

In total during #GreatBritishSwim we spent a month swimming in the dark 😊 Was it always stars & moonlight? Nope 😊 But in the words of Mark Twain, “Do something everyday that you don't want to do; this is the golden rule for acquiring the habit of doing your duty without pain” pic.twitter.com/DMDdY63jXb — Ross Edgley (@RossEdgley) November 26, 2018

This is the stuff of nightmares for so many of us.

#5

96 email excuses to miss swim practice over 4 year HS career gone forever 😭 pic.twitter.com/Rb0IrnI2VN — amanda ❥ (@amandadorseyy) November 28, 2018

#RIP

#4

Seliskar crushing kids in the 2IM (1:40.55). Also dropped a 4:13 in the 5 Free this AM for some exhibition fun. But most importantly, FINA, please take note how everyone knows who is swimming and what their splits are. Oh snap! They even threw in some diving! pic.twitter.com/yBZXMfgCv1 — swimnerd (@SwimNerds) November 29, 2018

How hard can it be?

#3

Well, technically speaking, @katieledecky was actually the first qualifier at the 200 meter mark with her 2:01.46 split. https://t.co/C9H2hTNKgQ — Greg Meehan (@Stanford_W_Swim) November 29, 2018

A very Katie Ledecky stat.

#2

someone just asked me if Beata Nelson’s new fastest in the world ever 100 back time was “good” pic.twitter.com/XmIko4HDva — kelly ward 🦈 (@kellyywardd) December 1, 2018

Appropriate reaction.

#1

First race back complete! Proud to have gone. 59.9 in the prelims and drop to a 59.3 in the Finals!! Great starting place! Only gets better from here!!💪🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/alVTJsjkqq — Dana Vollmer (@danavollmer) December 1, 2018

Congrats, Dana!