Swimming’s TopTenTweets: This is Fine

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
10.
MOOD pic.twitter.com/jqDS1AXGMj
— Texas A&M Swimming (@AggieSwimDive) February 23, 2020
Us just watching everyone all week.
9.
Diving into Monday morning like this… #ontoNCAAs #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/KrKfdLpB4b
— Ryan Wochomurka (@RyanWochomurka) February 24, 2020
Same.
8.
14:12 WHAT
— Matt Byrd (@MattByrd_) February 23, 2020
Everyone’s reaction.
7.
Do we need to measure that pool? https://t.co/C9YKQqigcD
— Townley Haas (@TownleyH) February 23, 2020
…maybe?
6.
top tweets that didn’t age well https://t.co/SbgbUn8hDE
— Drew (@drew_p_201) February 23, 2020
Was this a retaliation swim?
5.
It's a clean sweep for the 🙌!@CanesSwimDive becomes the first school in #ACCSD history to ever sweep the podium on platform.
🥇 David Dinsmore (510.35)
🥈 Zachary Cooper (434.65)
🥉 Max Flory (429.15) pic.twitter.com/H8EDLVXEOh
— ACC Swimming&Diving (@ACCSwimDive) February 22, 2020
LOVE the ‘fits.
4.
Bobby Finke may be the next @katieledecky
— Rose Scovel 🏊🏻♀️🚴🏻♀️🏃🏻♀️ (@rscovel) February 24, 2020
Here for this take.
3.
Technically I’m still the only one to ever go 4:07 🤷🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/yyleefulPa
— Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) February 20, 2020
Not untrue.
2.
Comin’ in at No. 2 on @SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays…. 👀🥇 #GoGators 🐊 | #SECSD20 pic.twitter.com/CJVSEVh7Ii
— Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 20, 2020
No. 2 spot for the No. 2 play.
1.
Watching two Florida Gators destroy my American records in the Auburn pool during the Olympic year pic.twitter.com/lLFvZQl3fI
— Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) February 23, 2020
Zane just really killed the Twitter game this week.
