Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Public Recognition Bar is Very High

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we gather the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From an A+ Katie Ledecky impersonator to some good old self-deprecation from Cody Miller, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Those are some WIDE eyes.

#9

You tell them, Brooklyn.

#8

She may be from New York, but Lia knows she speaks like a true Californian.

#7

Cody should just read Dr. Seuss for his next vlog. Who says no?

#6

The page has since been deleted, but screenshots never die.

#5

Nothing like a good D group workout to make you want to quit swimming.

#4

A scene all too familiar.

#3

We know it’s hard to imagine, but Caeleb Dressel did have an “off” event.

#2

Everything about this interaction is just… LOL.

#1

She might be a two-time Olympian, but unfortunately, the bar for swimmer recognition is basically at Michael Phelps.

I’M A TRAAAAAAAAAAIN

CHOOOOOOOO CHOOOOOOOOOOOO
(go CMS!)
CHOOOOOOOOOOOOO CHOOOOOOO

1 hour ago
12345

love this series

31 minutes ago
12345

always fun to see!!!!

31 minutes ago