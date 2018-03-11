Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Public Recognition Bar is Very High

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we gather the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From an A+ Katie Ledecky impersonator to some good old self-deprecation from Cody Miller, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

400IM Swim off https://t.co/ET3hSIBjoi — Legacy HS Swim (@legacyswim) March 4, 2018

Those are some WIDE eyes.

#9

My daughter (Brooklyn) chose to be @katieledecky for the second grade living wax museum program. pic.twitter.com/IxS4C5xXGO — Marissa Olvera (@mjolvera1) March 9, 2018

You tell them, Brooklyn.

#8

She may be from New York, but Lia knows she speaks like a true Californian.

#7

Thanks to @swimiller for sharing your story with us and reading to us today! We might be small now but we have big dreams too. Thanks for reminding us that if we work hard at what we love and the things that make us better we can reach our goals. @ChildsSchool pic.twitter.com/4aborv0GIj — Melissa Jeffers (@MrsJeffersK) March 7, 2018

Cody should just read Dr. Seuss for his next vlog. Who says no?

#6

I AM DEAD THIS IS THE FUNNIEST SWIMMING WILL EVER BE pic.twitter.com/vz8cCObuGi — Miles Kredich (@hciderkselim) March 6, 2018

The page has since been deleted, but screenshots never die.

#5

Anton: So I think I’d like to try that 2000-1500-1000 Free Set again. Would you let me do this on 19:00, 14:00, and 9:00 with a fast suit? Me: Hmm, let me ponder 🤔🤔🤔 … YES, where do I sign up???

@A_Ipsen HAMMERED!!! Special S/O to @EWK999 and #JackyMac as well! pic.twitter.com/EK8aRm4Ut6 — Gary Taylor (@PACKCoachTaylor) March 8, 2018

Nothing like a good D group workout to make you want to quit swimming.

#4

11pm, just chilling in an ice bath eating yogurt and granola. #TeamWhyNot pic.twitter.com/dVJ7nd4Fpt — Patrick Callan (@PatrickCallan1) March 11, 2018

A scene all too familiar.

#3

I don’t understand why I don’t get as much hype as Caeleb Dressel when I’m 6 seconds faster than him in the 200 breast???🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/a76DvLUe2m — Ben Attenberger (@benattenberger) March 8, 2018

We know it’s hard to imagine, but Caeleb Dressel did have an “off” event.

#2

THIS will always make me laugh😂 it’s just absolutely hilarious! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DmLOZeiDdi — Cody Miller (@swimiller) March 7, 2018

If you ever get into coaching and write really hard set you better say this… pic.twitter.com/Sa39yYXjOu — Will Philpot (@coachphilpot) March 7, 2018

Everything about this interaction is just… LOL.

#1

Lady in public lane: you’re very good at swimming you know.. Me: erm, thanks Lady: no seriously, you should try and do a trial with the county club! Me: erm, well I actually went to a couple of Olympics.. Lady: me too! Which sports did you get manage to get tickets for? 🤔 — Lizzie Simmonds (@LizzieSimmonds1) March 10, 2018

She might be a two-time Olympian, but unfortunately, the bar for swimmer recognition is basically at Michael Phelps.