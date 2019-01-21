Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Six Year Challenge

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From the ghosts of swedes past to a classic Ten Year Challenge, scroll to see what made the cut!
10.
Peep the stache https://t.co/6Gk5zIdMEw
— Daniel Roy (@droy117) January 15, 2019
They grow up so fast :’)
9.
This is where my kid decided to fall asleep after a Friday swim meet & 3 volleyball games today in the 18 Open division pic.twitter.com/qStaDmdpal
— Jill Kreiling (@Jakreiling) January 19, 2019
Been there.
8.
I opened some of the storage boxes that have with my teenage artifacts. Split content into keep/go. Gold and silver coated swedish swim goggles were the rage back then. I liked the colored ones better for indoor practice. Anyway … moving on. pic.twitter.com/poIXFaAOX3
— Martin Telefont (@martintelefont) January 11, 2019
Much respect for anyone who willingly wears red-tinted goggles.
7.
Relay missed the 25+ @MastersSwimming record by .02 seconds. RATS!
But what a treat to watch a 46 y/o woman still swim this fast! 🏊♀️🏊♀️🏊♀️🏊♀️🥇😀 pic.twitter.com/teFsex4juh
— Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) January 20, 2019
Movin’!
6.
The best #10yearscallenge @swimiller pic.twitter.com/VjsTI2aph0
— Ahmed Bennani (@iambennani) January 17, 2019
Doesn’t get old.
5.
Didn’t want to give it all away before practice! Sprint everything in parentheses. pic.twitter.com/86dvc9fmz3
— Martijn Keltner (@SwimCoach76) January 14, 2019
That’s a lot of parentheses.
4.
Mine looks like staring at people and causing a delay of meet before getting on the blocks😁 https://t.co/X7Ef0yeSze
— Lilly King (@_king_lil) January 15, 2019
Has this actually happened?
3.
#HeardOnDeck during the impromptu dance party at the #LACIceBreaker:
Swimmer to Dancing Official: are you for LAC or TFA?
Dancing Official: both!
Swimmer: Um, you’re standing on a bulkhead with 100 LAC kids who might knock you off….. 😂. 💦❤️🖤🏊🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/dM3ETNs6Ef
— Lakeside Aquatic (@LakesideAquatic) January 14, 2019
What a champ.
2.
Winner of the belly flop contest today to end practice….. pic.twitter.com/PKdSBKC7OO
— Todd Eisenhofer (@MuhlSwim) January 12, 2019
Major style points.
1.
Sheesh, they grow up so fast #6years https://t.co/YNSLETz4aw
— Nic Fink (@Nic_Fink) January 20, 2019
Why wait ten years when you can do it in six?
