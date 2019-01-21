Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Six Year Challenge

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From the ghosts of swedes past to a classic Ten Year Challenge, scroll to see what made the cut!

10.

Peep the stache https://t.co/6Gk5zIdMEw — Daniel Roy (@droy117) January 15, 2019

They grow up so fast :’)

9.

This is where my kid decided to fall asleep after a Friday swim meet & 3 volleyball games today in the 18 Open division pic.twitter.com/qStaDmdpal — Jill Kreiling (@Jakreiling) January 19, 2019

Been there.

8.

I opened some of the storage boxes that have with my teenage artifacts. Split content into keep/go. Gold and silver coated swedish swim goggles were the rage back then. I liked the colored ones better for indoor practice. Anyway … moving on. pic.twitter.com/poIXFaAOX3 — Martin Telefont (@martintelefont) January 11, 2019

Much respect for anyone who willingly wears red-tinted goggles.

7.

Relay missed the 25+ @MastersSwimming record by .02 seconds. RATS! But what a treat to watch a 46 y/o woman still swim this fast! 🏊‍♀️🏊‍♀️🏊‍♀️🏊‍♀️🥇😀 pic.twitter.com/teFsex4juh — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) January 20, 2019

Movin’!

6.

Doesn’t get old.

5.

Didn’t want to give it all away before practice! Sprint everything in parentheses. pic.twitter.com/86dvc9fmz3 — Martijn Keltner (@SwimCoach76) January 14, 2019

That’s a lot of parentheses.

4.

Mine looks like staring at people and causing a delay of meet before getting on the blocks😁 https://t.co/X7Ef0yeSze — Lilly King (@_king_lil) January 15, 2019

Has this actually happened?

3.

#HeardOnDeck during the impromptu dance party at the #LACIceBreaker:

Swimmer to Dancing Official: are you for LAC or TFA?

Dancing Official: both!

Swimmer: Um, you’re standing on a bulkhead with 100 LAC kids who might knock you off….. 😂. 💦❤️🖤🏊🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/dM3ETNs6Ef — Lakeside Aquatic (@LakesideAquatic) January 14, 2019

What a champ.

2.

Winner of the belly flop contest today to end practice….. pic.twitter.com/PKdSBKC7OO — Todd Eisenhofer (@MuhlSwim) January 12, 2019

Major style points.

1.

Why wait ten years when you can do it in six?