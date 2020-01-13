Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: LSU is Ready for The Natty

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

View this post on Instagram

When you ask your crush to cap you 💁‍♀️

A post shared by arenausa (@arenausa) on

Training camp hair.

10.

If only football fans knew this kind of thing happens all the time in swimming…

9.

Inspirational.

8.

Can we see this list?

7.

The King family is apparently just extremely talented.

6.

Good one.

5.

Watch out, Cody!

4.

And just like that… a star is born.

3.

#ouch

2.

It had to be said.

1.

Appreciate the production value here.

1
My favorite double-take swim and dive name: I was perusing Illinois High School state results from last year, and there is a diver named Wrigley Fields.

