Swimming’s TopTenTweets: LSU is Ready for The Natty

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Training camp hair.

10.

@SSJWHB @mellinger @glezak when your friend says he will jump in the pond if the chiefs come back and win down 24-0… you hold him to that pic.twitter.com/pmQwLKt8hH — Kyle Gustafson (@Kylegus88) January 12, 2020

If only football fans knew this kind of thing happens all the time in swimming…

9.

Look at that freaking cheetah. pic.twitter.com/y0Kh92BKyI — Brennan Riddle (@BrennanRiddle) January 8, 2020

Inspirational.

8.

Freestyle kick is the stupidest thing ever. “Hey! You can take a million kicks to go the same distance you could go with one breaststroke kick. Oh and it’ll make your hips tight for a week. Good deal right?” @Nic_Fink update the list, throw freestyle kick next to double arm back — Andrew Wilson (@awil5504) January 10, 2020

Can we see this list?

7.

Senior Alex King (@The_Sax_King) hit all the right notes performing the national anthem at yesterday's @umichwbball game! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wES3RYeHJI — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) January 6, 2020

The King family is apparently just extremely talented.

6.

[swim meet] Me: I just don't know if he's ready for butterfly My son (a caterpillar): *sinking* I'm not ready — Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) January 8, 2020

Good one.

5.

just tryna savor the “best part of the day” like @swimiller during our winter break pic.twitter.com/v65teCn5h1 — Ashleigh Lee❣️ (@ashleighlee88) December 31, 2019

Watch out, Cody!

4.

And just like that… a star is born.

3.

The record they said might stand forever has been crushed by Jonathan Hill! 94 pieces of sushi consumed in 30 minutes. A proud moment in the successful history of the MSU swimming program! pic.twitter.com/7atGfF0036 — MSU Swimming (@MoStateSwim) January 8, 2020

#ouch

2.

Too bad they can’t afford a swim team. Nice pool, no team 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/GiBfUNaMPU — Bruce Gemmell (@CoachGemmell) January 8, 2020

It had to be said.

1.

Appreciate the production value here.

Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner