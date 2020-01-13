Swimming’s TopTenTweets: LSU is Ready for The Natty

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
Training camp hair.
10.
@SSJWHB @mellinger @glezak when your friend says he will jump in the pond if the chiefs come back and win down 24-0… you hold him to that pic.twitter.com/pmQwLKt8hH
— Kyle Gustafson (@Kylegus88) January 12, 2020
If only football fans knew this kind of thing happens all the time in swimming…
9.
Look at that freaking cheetah. pic.twitter.com/y0Kh92BKyI
— Brennan Riddle (@BrennanRiddle) January 8, 2020
Inspirational.
8.
Freestyle kick is the stupidest thing ever. “Hey! You can take a million kicks to go the same distance you could go with one breaststroke kick. Oh and it’ll make your hips tight for a week. Good deal right?” @Nic_Fink update the list, throw freestyle kick next to double arm back
— Andrew Wilson (@awil5504) January 10, 2020
Can we see this list?
7.
Senior Alex King (@The_Sax_King) hit all the right notes performing the national anthem at yesterday's @umichwbball game! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wES3RYeHJI
— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) January 6, 2020
The King family is apparently just extremely talented.
6.
[swim meet]
Me: I just don't know if he's ready for butterfly
My son (a caterpillar): *sinking* I'm not ready
— Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) January 8, 2020
Good one.
5.
just tryna savor the “best part of the day” like @swimiller during our winter break pic.twitter.com/v65teCn5h1
— Ashleigh Lee❣️ (@ashleighlee88) December 31, 2019
Watch out, Cody!
4.
Lol wait. What pic.twitter.com/NmVmw7kG5T
— Karl Ortegon (@kfortegon) January 12, 2020
And just like that… a star is born.
3.
The record they said might stand forever has been crushed by Jonathan Hill! 94 pieces of sushi consumed in 30 minutes. A proud moment in the successful history of the MSU swimming program! pic.twitter.com/7atGfF0036
— MSU Swimming (@MoStateSwim) January 8, 2020
#ouch
2.
Too bad they can’t afford a swim team. Nice pool, no team 🤷♂️ https://t.co/GiBfUNaMPU
— Bruce Gemmell (@CoachGemmell) January 8, 2020
It had to be said.
1.
Hey @LSUfootball, We Ready 😤 pic.twitter.com/yWR9ZeMiof
— LSU Swimming & Diving (@LSUSwimDive) January 12, 2020
Appreciate the production value here.
Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA
Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA
Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA
Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner
My favorite double-take swim and dive name: I was perusing Illinois High School state results from last year, and there is a diver named Wrigley Fields.