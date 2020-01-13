College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 13 – Jan. 19, 2020

We’re back into the swing of things with more than 100 Division I college dual meets in the coming week.
A few of the most notable:
- NC State pulls a road double, taking on UNC Friday night and Duke on Saturday.
- Saturday’s highlight might be the showdown between Ohio State and Michigan, two of the top programs in the Big Ten.
- Coming off an upset of the Mizzou women, LSU tackles a double of their own this week. LSU’s men and women will take on Florida State on Friday and Texas A&M Saturday in Baton Rouge.
- Rising programs Notre Dame and Northwestern will clash on Friday.
- USC takes on Minnesota Friday as well.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Holy Cross vs Colgate
|1/13
|x
|x
|Tufts vs Boston College
|1/14
|x
|x
|Columbia vs. Cornell
|1/14
|x
|x
|St. Peters vs Lafayette
|1/14
|x
|x
|St Peter vs Lafayette
|1/14
|x
|x
|Brown vs. Harvard
|1/15
|x
|x
|Monmouth vs La Salle
|1/15
|x
|x
|Monmouth vs Rider
|1/15
|x
|Kansas vs William Jewell
|1/16
|x
|Ball State vs Toledo
|1/16
|x
|California Baptist vs Wyoming
|1/16
|x
|x
|Fordham vs Boston College
|1/17
|x
|x
|UNC vs NC State
|1/17
|x
|x
|Notre Dame vs Northwestern
|1/17
|x
|x
|Pitt vs Denison
|1/17
|x
|x
|Iowa State vs South Dakota State
|1/17
|x
|SMU vs West Virginia
|1/17
|x
|Rutgers vs Villanova
|1/17
|x
|USC vs Minnesota
|1/17
|x
|x
|Utah vs Washington State, Nevada
|1/17
|x
|Florida State vs LSU
|1/17
|x
|x
|Cincinatti vs Xavier
|1/17
|x
|x
|North Texas vs. Incarnate Word
|1/17
|x
|Auburn vs Gardner-Webb
|1/17
|x
|x
|Delaware vs St Francis College
|1/17
|x
|x
|FGCU vs Florida Atlantic
|1/17
|x
|Incarnate Word vs North Texas
|1/17
|x
|Monmouth vs Seton Hall
|1/17
|x
|Bryant vs UMass
|1/17
|x
|x
|Ball State vs Evansville
|1/17
|x
|Bowling Green vs Davenport
|1/17
|x
|Toledo vs Indiana State
|1/17
|x
|BYU vs Denver
|1/17
|x
|x
|UC Davis vs San Jose
|1/17
|x
|Pacific vs UC Santa Barbara
|1/17
|x
|x
|UNI vs Western Illinois
|1/17
|x
|Colorado State vs Colorado School of Mines
|1/17
|x
|Nebraska Omaha vs South Dakota
|1/17
|x
|Rose-Hulman vs Valparaiso
|1/17
|x
|x
|Loyola Marymount vs Pepperdine, San Diego (WCC Cup)
|1/17-1/18
|x
|Yale vs Cornell
|1/17-1/18
|x
|x
|West Coast Conference
|1/17-1/18
|x
|Seattle vs Air Force
|1/17-1/18
|x
|Seattle vs Air Force, Northern Colorado, Cal Baptist
|1/17-1/18
|x
|UCLA Diving Invite
|1/17-1/19
|x
|x
|Navy Diving Invite
|1/17-1/19
|x
|x
|Bruin Diving Invitational
|1/17-1/19
|x
|x
|Bucknell vs Boston College
|1/18
|x
|x
|NC State vs Duke
|1/18
|x
|x
|South Carolina vs Georgia Tech
|1/18
|x
|x
|Miami vs Florida Gulf Coast
|1/18
|x
|Virginia Tech vs Virginia
|1/18
|x
|x
|TCU vs West Virginia
|1/18
|x
|x
|Michigan State vs Oakland
|1/18
|x
|x
|Ohio State vs Michigan
|1/18
|x
|x
|Northwestern vs Iowa
|1/18
|x
|x
|Nebraska vs Omaha
|1/18
|x
|Utah vs Denver
|1/18
|x
|x
|Davidson vs. William and Mary
|1/18
|x
|x
|Duquesne vs. Saint Francis
|1/18
|x
|Fordham vs La Salle
|1/18
|x
|x
|Fordham vs Richmond
|1/18
|x
|George Mason vs. UMBC
|1/18
|x
|x
|George Washington vs Georgetown
|1/18
|x
|x
|St. Louis vs. Evansville
|1/18
|x
|x
|Stony Brook vs New Hampshire
|1/18
|x
|Vermont vs Rhode Island
|1/18
|x
|VMI vs Old Dominion
|1/18
|x
|VMI vs Old Dominion, North Florida
|1/18
|x
|SMU vs Incarnate Word
|1/18
|x
|Connecticut vs Dartmouth
|1/18
|x
|x
|Providence vs Holy Cross
|1/18
|x
|x
|Seton Hall vs Delaware
|1/18
|x
|x
|Marshall vs. Vanderbilt
|1/18
|x
|LSU vs Texas A&M
|1/18
|x
|x
|Arkansas vs Drury, Oklahoma Baptist
|1/18
|x
|Drexel vs. Towson
|1/18
|x
|x
|Brown vs. Columbia
|1/18
|x
|x
|Stony Brook vs Lafayette
|1/18
|x
|Colgate vs Lafayette
|1/18
|x
|Howard vs Mount St Mary’s, Marymount
|1/18
|x
|X
|UMBC vs George Mason
|1/18
|x
|Green Bay vs UIC
|1/18
|x
|x
|Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs Chicago
|1/18
|x
|x
|Youngstown State vs Ball State
|1/18
|x
|x
|Penn vs Harvard
|1/18
|x
|x
|Canisius vs Niagra
|1/18
|x
|x
|Fairfield vs Iona
|1/18
|x
|x
|Marist vs Southern Connecticut State
|1/18
|x
|x
|Monmouth vs St Peter’s
|1/18
|x
|Rider vs Bryant
|1/18
|x
|x
|Siena vs Sacred Heart
|1/18
|x
|Bowling Green vs Miami (OH)
|1/18
|x
|Ohio vs Buffalo
|1/18
|x
|Akron vs Eastern Michigan
|1/18
|x
|SIU Carbondale vs Little Rock, Henderson
|1/18
|x
|x
|BYU vs Nevada
|1/18
|x
|UC Davis vs UC Santa Barbara
|1/18
|x
|x
|Illinois State vs UNI
|1/18
|x
|Georgia Southern Diving Invite
|1/18
|x
|Valpariso vs EIU
|1/18
|x
|x
|St Francis U vs Duquesne
|1/18
|x
|St. Cloud State vs South Dakota State
|1/18
|x
|x
|South Dakota vs Iowa Central CC
|1/18
|x
|x
|CSU Bakersfield vs Fresno Pacific
|1/18
|x
|x
|UNLV vs Wyoming
|1/18
|x
|x
|George Fox vs Idaho
|1/18
|x
|Cal Invitiational
|1/18-1/19
|x
|Binghamton vs New Hampshire
|1/19
|x
|Monmouth vs LIU Brooklyn, St Peter’s
|1/19
|x
