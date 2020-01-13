Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 13 – Jan. 19, 2020

We’re back into the swing of things with more than 100 Division I college dual meets in the coming week.

A few of the most notable:

  • NC State pulls a road double, taking on UNC Friday night and Duke on Saturday.
  • Saturday’s highlight might be the showdown between Ohio State and Michigan, two of the top programs in the Big Ten.
  • Coming off an upset of the Mizzou women, LSU tackles a double of their own this week. LSU’s men and women will take on Florida State on Friday and Texas A&M Saturday in Baton Rouge.
  • Rising programs Notre Dame and Northwestern will clash on Friday.
  • USC takes on Minnesota Friday as well.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
Holy Cross vs Colgate 1/13 x x
Tufts vs Boston College 1/14 x x
Columbia vs. Cornell 1/14 x x
St. Peters vs Lafayette 1/14 x x
St Peter vs Lafayette 1/14 x x
Brown vs. Harvard 1/15 x x
Monmouth vs La Salle 1/15 x x
Monmouth vs Rider 1/15 x
Kansas vs William Jewell 1/16 x
Ball State vs Toledo 1/16 x
California Baptist vs Wyoming 1/16 x x
Fordham vs Boston College 1/17 x x
UNC vs NC State 1/17 x x
Notre Dame vs Northwestern 1/17 x x
Pitt vs Denison 1/17 x x
Iowa State vs South Dakota State 1/17 x
SMU vs West Virginia 1/17 x
Rutgers vs Villanova 1/17 x
USC vs Minnesota 1/17 x x
Utah vs Washington State, Nevada 1/17 x
Florida State vs LSU 1/17 x x
Cincinatti vs Xavier 1/17 x x
North Texas vs. Incarnate Word 1/17 x
Auburn vs Gardner-Webb 1/17 x x
Delaware vs St Francis College 1/17 x x
FGCU vs Florida Atlantic 1/17 x
Incarnate Word vs North Texas 1/17 x
Monmouth vs Seton Hall 1/17 x
Bryant vs UMass 1/17 x x
Ball State vs Evansville 1/17 x
Bowling Green vs Davenport 1/17 x
Toledo vs Indiana State 1/17 x
BYU vs Denver 1/17 x x
UC Davis vs San Jose 1/17 x
Pacific vs UC Santa Barbara 1/17 x x
UNI vs Western Illinois 1/17 x
Colorado State vs Colorado School of Mines 1/17 x
Nebraska Omaha vs South Dakota 1/17 x
Rose-Hulman vs Valparaiso 1/17 x x
Loyola Marymount vs Pepperdine, San Diego (WCC Cup) 1/17-1/18 x
Yale vs Cornell 1/17-1/18 x x
West Coast Conference 1/17-1/18 x
Seattle vs Air Force 1/17-1/18 x
Seattle vs Air Force, Northern Colorado, Cal Baptist 1/17-1/18 x
UCLA Diving Invite 1/17-1/19 x x
Navy Diving Invite 1/17-1/19 x x
Bruin Diving Invitational 1/17-1/19 x x
Bucknell vs Boston College 1/18 x x
NC State vs Duke 1/18 x x
South Carolina vs Georgia Tech 1/18 x x
Miami vs Florida Gulf Coast 1/18 x
Virginia Tech vs Virginia 1/18 x x
TCU vs West Virginia 1/18 x x
Michigan State vs Oakland 1/18 x x
Ohio State vs Michigan 1/18 x x
Northwestern vs Iowa 1/18 x x
Nebraska vs Omaha 1/18 x
Utah vs Denver 1/18 x x
Davidson vs. William and Mary 1/18 x x
Duquesne vs. Saint Francis 1/18 x
Fordham vs La Salle 1/18 x x
Fordham vs Richmond 1/18 x
George Mason vs. UMBC 1/18 x x
George Washington vs Georgetown 1/18 x x
St. Louis vs. Evansville 1/18 x x
Stony Brook vs New Hampshire 1/18 x
Vermont vs Rhode Island 1/18 x
VMI vs Old Dominion 1/18 x
VMI vs Old Dominion, North Florida 1/18 x
SMU vs Incarnate Word 1/18 x
Connecticut vs Dartmouth 1/18 x x
Providence vs Holy Cross 1/18 x x
Seton Hall vs Delaware 1/18 x x
Marshall vs. Vanderbilt 1/18 x
LSU vs Texas A&M 1/18 x x
Arkansas vs Drury, Oklahoma Baptist 1/18 x
Drexel vs. Towson 1/18 x x
Brown vs. Columbia 1/18 x x
Stony Brook vs Lafayette 1/18 x
Colgate vs Lafayette 1/18 x
Howard vs Mount St Mary’s, Marymount 1/18 x X
UMBC vs George Mason 1/18 x
Green Bay vs UIC 1/18 x x
Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs Chicago 1/18 x x
Youngstown State vs Ball State 1/18 x x
Penn vs Harvard 1/18 x x
Canisius vs Niagra 1/18 x x
Fairfield vs Iona 1/18 x x
Marist vs Southern Connecticut State 1/18 x x
Monmouth vs St Peter’s 1/18 x
Rider vs Bryant 1/18 x x
Siena vs Sacred Heart 1/18 x
Bowling Green vs Miami (OH) 1/18 x
Ohio vs Buffalo 1/18 x
Akron vs Eastern Michigan 1/18 x
SIU Carbondale vs Little Rock, Henderson 1/18 x x
BYU vs Nevada 1/18 x
UC Davis vs UC Santa Barbara 1/18 x x
Illinois State vs UNI 1/18 x
Georgia Southern Diving Invite 1/18 x
Valpariso vs EIU 1/18 x x
St Francis U vs Duquesne 1/18 x
St. Cloud State vs South Dakota State 1/18 x x
South Dakota vs Iowa Central CC 1/18 x x
CSU Bakersfield vs Fresno Pacific 1/18 x x
UNLV vs Wyoming 1/18 x x
George Fox vs Idaho 1/18 x
Cal Invitiational 1/18-1/19 x
Binghamton vs New Hampshire 1/19 x
Monmouth vs LIU Brooklyn, St Peter’s 1/19 x

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!