College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 13 – Jan. 19, 2020

We’re back into the swing of things with more than 100 Division I college dual meets in the coming week.

A few of the most notable:

NC State pulls a road double, taking on UNC Friday night and Duke on Saturday.

Coming off an upset of the Mizzou women, LSU tackles a double of their own this week. LSU's men and women will take on Florida State on Friday and Texas A&M Saturday in Baton Rouge.

and will clash on Friday. USC takes on Minnesota Friday as well.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.