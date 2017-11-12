Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Life Was Harsh for David Marsh

by Torrey Hart 0

November 12th, 2017 News

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets of the week. If you haven’t noticed, David Marsh has been killing the Twitter game in his return to college swimming — so much so that he took two out of the top 10 spots this week. From Golden Goggles attire to some impressive age groupers, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Plummer is keeping it real.

#9

If he can swim the length of Britain, you can make it through Monday morning practice.

#8

Sounds about right.

#7

Even legendary coaches aren’t above this age old swim tradition.

#6

It’s always a good time to show the D-squad some love.

#5

The girl on the right is all of us.

#4

An oldie but goodie.

#3

We’ve got an early frontrunner for “best dressed.” Check out the dinosaur here.

#2

Just imagine being the lap swimmer in the background swimming freestyle and getting passed by Adam Peaty.

#1

Our jaws are dropping at “45 min on a stretch cord in place,” but whatever he did, it worked.

