Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Grant Shoults’ Butterfly Mile

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
A fun total and utter coincidence
10.
ISL “event” day @swimswamnews @FRSTswimming @INSwimming @GoGrizzlyCubs @iswimleague @USASwimming pic.twitter.com/qGwhsDCcVb
— shannon ratzlaff (@RatzlaffShannon) October 4, 2019
Oh, just some kids watching local pro sports team.
9.
The new pool at Anaheim High looking good – photo by Vince Gomez 🤽♂️🤽♀️🏊♀️🏊♂️💦💯@ocvarsity @swimswamnews @SwimmingWorld @USASwimming @jonurb @AnaheimSports1 @AnaheimUHSD pic.twitter.com/mVnRWhL7s3
— Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) October 7, 2019
Nothing like the promise of a fresh pool.
8.
When you’re about to go disc golfing in Italy. #ISL #DiscGolf #Naples pic.twitter.com/CCfdMby71U
— Zach The Usurper (@hartingz) October 2, 2019
The strenuous life a professional on a business trip.
7.
Quick shoutout to all the coaches out there. Using a stopwatch to time 30+ athletes is a SKILL
(a skill I do not have)
🙁
— Summer Finke (@sumfinke) October 3, 2019
Remarkable, truly.
6.
I miss college swimming, and I miss the 500. Thanks for letting me be a student-athlete again for the day, @AU_SwimDive. And thanks for always creating excitement in my life as a counter, Emily. #AlwaysAnEagle
📹: @ExleyShannon pic.twitter.com/ThI2WHhtw8
— Shannon Scovel (@ShannonScovel) October 5, 2019
We <3 alumni meets.
5.
Me trying to make it through breaststroke sets pic.twitter.com/eYupjdvSIR
— Erica Sullivan 🌈 (@erica_sully) October 5, 2019
But she can swim a 25K no problem.
4.
Saturday afternoon watching professional sports on @espn app. @calicondors_isl Occasionally we’re checking college scores… pic.twitter.com/TIbMsir9ZH
— David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) October 5, 2019
Casual.
3.
View this post on Instagram
Congrats to my DOG for being inducted into the University of Florida Hall of Fame! 🐊 much and well deserved coach. I thoroughly enjoy working with you and will for many more years to come. Thanks for being a great role model in and out of the pool and for what you’ve done for all your athletes. #Papi
Each picture better than the last.
2.
What Katie Ledecky said.@katieledecky // #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/K7v8XzANlu
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 1, 2019
AND THEN WHAT HAPPENED?
1.
— grantshoults (@grantshoults) October 6, 2019
Our shoulders hurt just watching this.
