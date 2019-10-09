Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Grant Shoults’ Butterfly Mile

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

A fun total and utter coincidence

10.

Oh, just some kids watching local pro sports team.

9.

Nothing like the promise of a fresh pool.

8.

The strenuous life a professional on a business trip.

7.

Quick shoutout to all the coaches out there. Using a stopwatch to time 30+ athletes is a SKILL (a skill I do not have) 🙁 — Summer Finke (@sumfinke) October 3, 2019

Remarkable, truly.

6.

I miss college swimming, and I miss the 500. Thanks for letting me be a student-athlete again for the day, @AU_SwimDive. And thanks for always creating excitement in my life as a counter, Emily. #AlwaysAnEagle

📹: @ExleyShannon pic.twitter.com/ThI2WHhtw8 — Shannon Scovel (@ShannonScovel) October 5, 2019

We <3 alumni meets.

5.

Me trying to make it through breaststroke sets pic.twitter.com/eYupjdvSIR — Erica Sullivan 🌈 (@erica_sully) October 5, 2019

But she can swim a 25K no problem.

4.

Saturday afternoon watching professional sports on @espn app. @calicondors_isl Occasionally we’re checking college scores… pic.twitter.com/TIbMsir9ZH — David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) October 5, 2019

Casual.

3.

Each picture better than the last.

2.

AND THEN WHAT HAPPENED?

1.

Our shoulders hurt just watching this.

