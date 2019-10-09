Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Grant Shoults’ Butterfly Mile

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

View this post on Instagram

Stuck on you 🌵@k_stewy @swimhaley

A post shared by arenausa (@arenausa) on

A fun total and utter coincidence

10.

Oh, just some kids watching local pro sports team.

9.

Nothing like the promise of a fresh pool.

8.

The strenuous life a professional on a business trip.

7.

Remarkable, truly.

6.

We <3 alumni meets.

5.

But she can swim a 25K no problem.

4.

Casual.

3.

View this post on Instagram

Congrats to my DOG for being inducted into the University of Florida Hall of Fame! 🐊 much and well deserved coach. I thoroughly enjoy working with you and will for many more years to come. Thanks for being a great role model in and out of the pool and for what you’ve done for all your athletes. #Papi

A post shared by Caeleb Dressel (@caelebdressel) on

Each picture better than the last.

2.

AND THEN WHAT HAPPENED?

1.

Our shoulders hurt just watching this.

