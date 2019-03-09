SwimAtlanta’s Savannah Slater Will Swim for Alabama

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alpharetta, Georgia’s Savannah Slater has signed an NLI to swim for the University of Alabama next year. Slater is a senior at Chattahoochee High School and is just coming off a Georgia High School 6-7A State Championships that saw her place 3rd in the 100 back (58.02) and 7th in the 100 free (54.14). She also led off the 4th-place medley relay (27.45) and anchored the 7th-place 400 free relay (53.69). Slater does her year-round swimming with SwimAtlanta and her best times in the 100 free (52.33) and 100 back (56.39) come from 2018 Winter Juniors East where she competed in the 100 back and 200 back individually and time-trialed the 100 free. Last summer she earned new PBs in the LCM 50/200 free and 50/100/200 back. She finished 4th in the 50 back and 5th in both the 100 back and 200 back at Georgia LSC Senior Long Course State Championships. She also finaled in the 100/200 freestyles.

Slater will suit up for the Crimson Tide with Abby Koczo, Ashley Slayton, Caitlin Reynera, Jocelyn Fisher, and Sydney Carlson in the fall of 2019. It took 53.86/1:56.25 to score in the 100/200 backstroke events at 2019 SEC Championships.

Top times include:

200 back – 2:00.15

100 back – 56.39

50 back – 27.58

100 free – 52.33

50 free – 25.50

