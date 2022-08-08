Swim Ireland Announces Final European Championship Roster; Ellen Walshe Withdraws

Courtesy: Swim Ireland

On the back of a highly successful Commonwealth Games in the pool for Swim Ireland athletes, with Northern Ireland not just collecting their first Commonwealth swimming medal in Birmingham, but collecting their first three medals, Irish athletes now turn their attentions to Rome for the 2022 LEN European Aquatics Championships, where many of Ireland’s leading swimmers and divers will feature.

Inspired by the Commonwealth Games performances from some of those who will also feature in Rome, there are a number of additions and changes to the team as the final preparations take place. Spearheaded by Tokyo Olympic finalist Mona McSharry, the confirmed travelling team is an exciting 17-strong Irish athlete presence of both experience and youth.

2021 World Championships medallist Mona McSharry will be without her fellow World Championship-medal winning training partner Ellen Walshe in Rome, with Walshe withdrawing from the team on medical grounds. The Ireland team has been blighted somewhat with a number of medical-related withdrawals including those of Jordan Sloan, Conor Ferguson and Molly Mayne, all now unable to travel on similar grounds. Jack McMillan has also withdrawn from the team, declaring that it is his intention to make himself available for selection for Great Britain from this point forwards.

The Championships will see a return to international racing for Shane Ryan who has carefully managed his training over the last nine months following a shoulder operation to deal with the issue that forced him to withdraw from backstroke racing in Tokyo. Ryan’s progress since this time has been encouraging and his racing commitments in Rome will be considered on a day-to-day basis, with his ability to compete successfully in the Paris Olympic Games that of paramount importance.

Olympians Danielle Hill, Darragh Greene, Finn McGeever, Brendan Hyland and Tanya Watson will all feature as part of the team in Rome, as will Victoria Catterson, Niamh Coyne, Robert Powell, Eoin Corby, Max McCusker, Clare Cryan and Ciara McGing. Commonwealth medallist Daniel Wiffen has elected not to compete in this competition, having already featured in Birmingham and at the World Championships in Budapest this season.

Ellie McCartney, Grace Hodgins and Liam Custer are the youngest members of the team, earning their place on a senior Irish team in favour of an appearance at the World Junior Championships. McCartney was unable to compete in her primary event at the recent European Junior Championships for medical reasons and will relish this additional opportunity provided to her on the back of this disappointment.

Competition in Rome commences on Thursday 11th August for Swimming and Monday 15th August for Diving.

TEAM LIST SWIMMING

Name First Name Club Danielle Hill Larne ASC Victoria Catterson Ards ASC/National Centre Ulster Grace Hodgins Trojan SC Ellie McCartney Ards ASC/National Centre Ulster Shane Ryan National Aquatic Centre/National Centre Dublin Darragh Greene Longford SC/National Centre Dublin Robert Powell Athlone SC/National Centre Dublin Finn McGeever Seal SC/National Centre Limerick Eoin Corby Limerick SC/National Centre Limerick Max McCusker Dolphin SC/Arizona State University Liam Custer Sundays Well SC/Sarasota Sharks Brendan Hyland Tallaght Swim Team/Nunawading SC Mona McSharry Marlins ASC/University of Tennessee Niamh Coyne Tallaght Swim Team/National Centre Dublin

TEAM LIST DIVING