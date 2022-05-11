Swim England Reveals Commonwealth Games Roster Additions

Swim England has announced additions to its swimming and Para swimming rosters for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Set for Birmingham beginning on Thursday, July 28th, the Commonwealth Games will see the likes of veterans Adam Barrett, Imogen Clark, and James Guy added to the mix of previously pre-selected entrants looking to make their marks this summer.

As a refresher, per Swim England’s selection policy, the organization could have nominated 34 swimmers to compete in Birmingham. This first batch of swimmers was named based on performances at the 2020 Olympic Games last summer in Tokyo. This April’s British Swimming Championships represented the second selection opportunity for additional athletes.

Initially nominated swimmers included the following:

Tom Dean

Adam Peaty

Luke Greenbank

Ben Proud

Molly Renshaw

Max Litchfield

Anna Hopkin

Abbie Wood

James Wilby

Alicia Wilson

Newly-named swimmers to England’s roster:

Freya Anderson (Bath NC), Wirral

Adam Barrett (Wycombe Swimming Club), Reading

Lewis Burras (Winchester Swimming Club), Winchester

Greg Butler (Loughborough NC), Staffordshire

Imogen Clark (Deventio Swimming Club), Derby

Freya Colbert (NOVA Centurion), Grantham

Lauren Cox (Loughborough Uni), Leamington Spa

James Guy (Bath NC), Bath

Holly Hibbott (Bath NC), Southport

Isabella Hindley (Brompton), London

Jamie Ingram (City of Manchester), Manchester

Cameron Kurle (Stirling University), Glastonbury

James McFadzen (Loughborough University), Loughborough

Edward Mildred (Bath NC), Northampton

Jay Lelliott (City of Sheffield Swimming Club), Sheffield

Joe Litchfield (Loughborough NC), Wakefield

Jacob Peters (Bath NC), Bath

Laura Stephens (Loughborough NC), Wix

Luke Turley (Bath NC), Bedfordshire

Tamryn van Selm (Millfield School), Orpington

Sarah Vasey (Loughborough NC), Derby

Jacob Whittle (Loughborough NC), Alfreton

Mason Wilby, Kentucky

Brodie Williams (Bath NC), Somerset

Para swimmers:

Alice Tai, New Milton

Grace Harvey, Manchester

Hannah Russell, Ottershaw

James Hollis, Manchester

Jessica-Jane Applegate, Great Yarmouth

Jordan Catchpole, Beccles

Louise Fiddes, Welwyn Garden City

Maisie Summers-Newton, Northamptonshire

Michael Jones, Manchester

Poppy Maskill, Middlewich

Rebecca Redfern, Worcester

Reece Dunn, Plymouth

Thomas Hamer, Rossendale

William Perry, Banbury

Among the newly-announced additions for Birmingham is 21-year-old Lewis Burras, the former University of South Carolina swimmer who proved to be a significant disruptor at this year’s British Championships.

There in Sheffield, Burras ripped lifetime bests of 21.77 and 47.88 in the 50m and 100m free, respectively, to add his name to the Birmingham roster before moving to West Australia to join coach Zoe Baker.

17-year-old Jacob Whittle is another Commonwealth Games young gun, ready to follow up on his 2020 Olympic Games appearance where he was a member of the British men’s 4x100m free relay. Whittle was also recently named to the European Junior Championships lineup for Great Britain.

Also looking to put England on the board in Birmingham will be Freya Colbert, the 18-year-old who scorched a new 200m free lifetime best of 1:57.90 at the British Championships.

England finished 2nd in the overall swimming medal table at the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. The nation amassed a total of 24 medals, including 9 golds.

The able-bodied gold medalists from 4 years ago included Ben Proud in the 50m free, Adam Peaty in the 100m breast, James Wilby in the 200m breast, Sarah Vasey in the women’s 50m breast, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor in the 200m IM, and Aimee Willmott in the 400m IM.

We reported earlier how Peaty has dropped out of this year’s World Championships due to a foot injury but the multi-Olympic gold medalist confirms he plans on racing at the Commonwealth Games as a primary focus for 2022.

