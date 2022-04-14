Summer Juniors Qualifier William Tennison (2022) Commits to Arizona

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Spring, Texas native William Tennison has committed to the University of Arizona for the 2022-23 school year and beyond.

“I chose Arizona because of their great staff and program built around excellence in and out of the pool! I can’t wait to join the Wildcat family this fall! Bear Down!”

After having been homeschooled for eight years, Tennison moved to Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, where he is currently a senior. He competed for Oak Ridge at the 2022 Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships in February, placing 7th in the 200 free final (1:40.50) and 20th in prelims of the 500 free (4:39.38). Last year he finished 10th in the 200 free (1:41.23) at the 6A State Meet. His best 200/500 free times come from the 2022 6A Region 4 meet.

Tennison trains year-round with the club team Swim Streamline. He is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 free and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100/200 fly and 1000/1650 free.

In March, he lowered his PBs in the 100/200 fly and 1000 free at College Station Sectionals. He placed 8th in the 1000 free (9:25.10), 11th in the 1650 free (15:45.33), 35th in the 100 fly (49.27), and 12th in the 200 fly (1:48.43). At 2021 Winter Juniors West, he swam the 200/500/1650 free and finished 18th in the mile (15:39.72).

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:48.43

100 fly – 49.72

200 free – 1:38.27

500 free – 4:30.52

1000 free – 9:25.10

1650 free – 15:39.72

Tennison will suit up for the Wildcats in the class of 2026 with Billy Oates, Hayden Ghugran, Ralph Daleiden, Ryan Hardy, and Tommy Palmer. In the Pac-12, where only the “A” and “B” finals score, it took 1:34.97/4:20.95/15:26.22 in the freestyle and 47.11/1:45.68 in the butterfly to score at the 2022 conference championships.

