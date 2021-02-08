3x Nebraska HS Sprint Champion Tommy Palmer (2022) Sends Verbal to Arizona

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tommy Palmer from Lincoln, Nebraska has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Arizona. He will head to Tucson in the fall of 2022, just after his older sister Alana Palmer wraps up her four years on the Wisconsin women’s swimming and diving team.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Arizona! I would like to thank my family, coaches and teammates who have supported me along the way. Go Wildcats!!!”

Palmer is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a junior at Lincoln Southwest High School. In his first two years of high school swimming, he took home three individual state titles. As a freshman, he won the 200 free (1:40.59) and was runner-up in the 100 free (46.61) at the 2019 NSAA High School State Championships. Last season, the sophomore won the 50 free (20.63) and 100 free (45.17) individual events and anchored the 3rd-place 200 free relay (20.76) and runner-up 400 free relay (45.83). His 50/100/200 frees were PBs when he swam them in high school, but he has since improved his times in all three events.

In November 2019 at the Iowa Flyers Speedo Midwest Challenge, he notched PBs in the 200 free (1:39.31, earning a Winter Juniors cut), 500 free (4:36.30), and 200 IM (2:00.47). At 2020 18&U Winter Championships-Lee’s Summit, he went 20.23 in the 50 free (in both prelims and finals) to take .40 off his previous best, and 44.97 in the 100 free. It was his first sub-45 in the 100. A month earlier, he had gone a best time of 45.04 in the 100 free at the FAST Fremont Cup, where he also swam a PB of 49.27 in the 100 fly.

Palmer does his year-round swimming with Lincoln Select Swimming.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.23

100 free – 44.97

200 free – 1:39.31

500 free – 4:36.30

100 fly – 49.27

Palmer is the first public verbal commitment to the Arizona men’s class of 2026. Four of the Wildcats’ top five sprinters will have graduated by the time he starts, but he should overlap with Ryan Perham, Ognjen Maric, Wyatt Matson, Hunter Ingram, Brooks Taner, Logan Skiles, Mateja Milovanovic, Ryan Foote, and Allen Dempster.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.