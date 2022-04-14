No. 1 USC Women’s Water Polo To Do Battle With No. 3 Bruins On Senior Day

Courtesy: USC Athletics

#1 USC (16-2, 5-0) vs. #3 UCLA (22-2, 4-1)

Saturday, April 16 | 1 p.m. | Uytengsu Aquatics Center

Series Record : USC trails 36-53 (L1)

Last Meeting : UCLA 11, USC 10 (Feb. 13, 2022)

TV: Pac-12 LA (Announcer: Anne Marie Anderson)

THIS WEEK

The top-ranked team in the nation, USC wraps the regular season in home waters this weekend. The No. 1 Trojans (16-20, 5-0 MPSF) host crosstown rival UCLA (22-2, 4-1) in a clash that could determine the top seed in the coming MPSF Tournament — also hosted by USC. This weekend’s MPSF matchup is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday (April 16) at Marks Stadium. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Los Angeles and will be preceded by a Senior Day ceremony honoring USC’s three outgoing Trojans: Sabrina Garabet , Sophia Lucas and Erin Tharp .

RANKINGS

USC started up 2022 in the same spot it left off, with the defending NCAA champs opening up at No. 1 in this year’s preseason poll. USC remained on top for the first three weeks of competition and was at No. 3 for one week before going to No. 2. USC had been at No. 3 since March 9 until its takeover of the top last week (April 6), and the Trojans remain at No. 1 in the land in the latest national rankings (released April 13).

SCOUTING UCLA

The No. 3 Bruins are 22-2 overall and 4-1 in MPSF play after an 11-9 overtime win over ASU in its last action. Maddie Musselman leads UCLA in scoring with 58 goals. Goalie Georgia Phillips is averaging 9.8 saves and 6.9 goals-against per game in 24 appearances. In a series dating back to 1995, USC is 36-53 all-time against UCLA after an 11-10 loss in the teams’ last meeting on Feb 13 in the championship game at the 2022 Triton Invitational.

LAST ACTION

USC kept host No. 9 Arizona State at bay with help from six goals scored in the second period to power up for a final 15-11 win last weekend in Tempe. USC scored the first three goals of the game, but the Sun Devils would edge to within one by the end of a high-scoring first period. USC’s Paige Hauschild tallied two in that first stretch to help USC lead it 5-4. That would be as close as ASU would get, though, with the Trojans punching up six more goals in the second. Back-to-back goals from Bayley Weber and Tilly Kearns crafted a 10-6 lead, and USC would grip an 11-8 advantage by halftime. That blast from Kearns marked her 50th goal of the year. Defense tightened up on both ends in the second half, but USC would still break through four more times. USC’s lead grew to its largest after Honnie Vandeweghe and Bayley Weber knocked in their second goals around a save from second-half goalie Erin Tharp , lifting USC ahead 13-8. ASU got two of its own to go next, and it was 13-10 entering the fourth. There, Mireia Guiral found Sophia Lucas for her second strike of the day, and Alejandra Aznar delivered her third on a spicy crosscage finish that made it a 15-11 final.

BY THE NUMBERS

With one regular-season game to go, USC’s scoring pace continues to be led by Olympian Tilly Kearns , who has scored 50 goals to date for the Trojans. She is followed closely by Bayley Weber’s 47 blasts. Grace Tehaney and Paige Hauschild , meanwhile, are in 30-goal terrain with 36 goals apieice. Weber and Tehaney have each scored in 17 of USC’s 18 games to date. Defensively, Carolyne Stern and Erin Tharp have shared time in the cage, averaging a combined 6.7 saves per game to anchor a Trojan defense giving up just 6.8 goals per game. USC has outscored opponents 287-122 so far, while holding teams scoreless in 11 different periods to date.

ON THE RISE

With her work at the Triton Invite, Grace Tehaney became the latest Trojan to work her way into the 100-goal club at USC, joining the earlier-inducted Bayley Weber . Tehaney is now at 119 career goals, while Weber currently holds 137 career goals as a Trojan — ranking her at No. 18 all-time. Meanwhile, Paige Hauschild is also on the climb, boasting 153 career goals to rank No. 13 all-time in the Trojan history books to date. Knocking on the door of the 100-goal club, meanwhile, is senior Mireia Guiral , who currently clocks in at 93 career goals.

BAYLEY’S OUTBURSTS

USC’s top scorer at the Triton Invitational, Bayley Weber extended her run of multi-goal games to eight straight and deservedly earned her first career selection as the MPSF Player of the Week on Feb. 15. Weber tallied 11 goals for the Trojans in their run to the Triton Invite final. She scored three goals in the title match, an 11-10 loss to UCLA, after providing two in USC’s 9-7 win over Hawai’i in the semifinals that morning. Weber also scored two to help beat UCSB 17-6 and then four goals to beat Long Beach State 17-6 in group play. Almost two months later, Weber recorded her second career MPSF Player of the Week selection on April 12. In a balanced effort in an MPSF road win, Weber recorded her 16th multi-goal game of the year with two goals along with three field blocks, two steals and an assist as USC beat the host Sun Devils 15-11. Weber, who has scored in all but one game this season, now ranks No. 18 all-time in career scoring at USC with 137 goals.

MIRI MAKES ANOTHER MPSF MARK

Senior Mireia Guiral caused trouble for opponents on both ends of the pool in the Trojans’ recent victorious road trip, and she was honored as the MPSF Player of the Week for the third time in her career and the first time this season. Guiral scored four goals on six shots, amassed six steals and had two field blocks and an assist in USC’s winning MPSF weekend, as the Trojans beat Stanford 10-8 and San José State 18-5. Against the host Cardinal, Guiral’s first of two goals gave USC a 3-2 lead in the second period, and the Trojans never trailed the rest of the way. Her second goal lifted USC to an 8-5 advantage in the third. She also had three steals and a field block in the victory over Stanford. The next day, Guiral scored twice in the second half as USC broke away from the Spartans. She also had three more steals along with an assist and another field block to help USC to victory over the Spartans. Guiral became the third Trojan to be named an MPSF Player of the Week this season, following two picks for Tilly Kearns and one for Bayley Weber in 2022. Guiral’s past MPSF Player of the Week selections came during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Guiral is currently USC’s fifth leading scorer this year with 25 goals to date. That gives the senior 93 career goals as she hunts down a chance to break the 100-goal barrier.

TILLY TAKES TWO

Tilly Kearns secured her second selection as the MPSF Player of the Week on March 22 after a powerful performance in Hawai’i. In a night game in Honolulu, Kearns scored a game-high four goals on five shots taken in USC’s 12-9 road win at No. 5 Hawai’i. She scored twice in the first period to help the Trojans lead it 5-3 early, and her third also got USC a two-goal advantage, up 9-7 in the third. Kearns’ fourth goal of the night was the final stroke in USC’s 12-9 victory. Kearns leads the Trojans in scoring so far this season with 50 goals.

TILLY TALLIES MPSF HONORS

In USC’s first MPSF clash against undefeated Cal, Tilly Kearns scored three goals, drew four exclusions and had two steals in a 13-7 Trojan win over the Golden Bears. For her powerful performance in USC’s key conference win, Kearns earned her first selection as MPSF Player of the Week on Feb. 22. Kearns’ first goal helped build an 8-5 halftime lead for USC, and she’d score two more in the third as USC shut out Cal in that frame to lead it 12-5.

INTERNATIONAL IMPACT

For the first time since 2009, USC will have two Trojans in the water coming off of Olympic experiences in 2020 Olympians Paige Hauschild (USA) and Tilly Kearns (Australia). Extra International influx comes from Spain’s Alejandra Aznar , who also took time away from USC to train with her national team for the Games, although she did not compete in Tokyo. That trio last capped up together as Trojans in 2019 — Hauschild’s sophomore season and the first for Kearns and Aznar. That year, they scored a combined 119 goals — almost 30 percent of USC’s total output in a season that saw the Trojans win the MPSF Tournament and come up just short of the 2019 NCAA title. Altogether, they are a triple threat all their own. Hauschild wields a ferocious outside shot that combines with immense strength as a defender. Kearns is a proven force at the two-meter spot. And Aznar boasts a deft left hand to give USC’s balance a depth charge. But offensive firepower only scratches the surface of their overall value to the Trojans this season.

BACK TO IT

Headlining USC’s returning talent pool are returning All-Americans Mireia Guiral , Grace Tehaney and Bayley Weber . They pumped in a combined 93 goals, including six in the 18-9 NCAA championship victory last year. Similar to the versatility of Hauschild, Kearns and Aznar, respectively, this trio offers up defensive strength in Weber, two-meter prowess in Guiral and a left-handed laser in Tehaney. Just a freshman in 2021, Julia Janov gleaned invaluable experience as a member of that championship squad, while relative veterans Sabrina Garabet and Sophia Lucas also soaked in significant playing time to solidify their roles as leaders this year. And on the defensive end, USC has two strong goalies returning to help anchor the Trojans in upperclassmen Erin Tharp and Carolyne Stern .

NEW NORMAL

As it looks now, this is the first “normal” season for USC women’s water polo following two years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. USC’s 2020 campaign was cut short with the Trojans ranked No. 1 in the nation. And 2021 featured a modified schedule with expanded MPSF competition and minimal nonconference competition en route to the Trojans’ run to the national championship. As 2022 competition kicks off on Saturday (Jan. 29), USC is looking toward another powerful season that ultimately will see the Trojans maneuver into yet another NCAA appearance. USC has made it to all 17 NCAA tournaments, with no plans to change course. The Trojans also have the benefit of hosting this year’s MPSF Tournament, which will run April 22-24 at Uytengsu Aquatics Center.