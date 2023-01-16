Summer Juniors Qualifier Lienfang Yu (2023) Changes Commitment to South Carolina

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Six months after making a pledge to Wisconsin, Lienfang Yu from Rogers, Arkansas, has flipped her commitment to the University of South Carolina for 2023-24.

“After further discussion with my family, I’ve decided to change my verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina! I want to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point. So excited for the next 4! #gococks🐔”

Yu is a senior at Bentonville High School, whose girls have won four straight Arkansas 6A State Championships thanks in no small part to her performances. As a freshman, she won the 200 IM (2:06.31) and 100 breast (1:06.26) individually and contributed to the winning 400 free relay. In 10th grade, she swam breast (28.76) on the state-champion 200 medley relay, won the 200 IM with a 6A record (2:04.21), won the 100 breast with another state record (1:02.85), and anchored the winning 400 free relay (52.21). Last season, she successfully defended her individual titles in the IM (2:05.28) and breast (1:03.04), as well as the 200 medley and 400 free relays – the latter of which set a 6A state record.

Yu does her club swimming with Northwest Arkansas Aquatics. She notched PBs in the 50/200 free and 50/100/200 breast at Columbia Sectionals, placing 6th in the 50 free (23.85), 2nd in the 50 breast (28.85), 2nd in the 100 breast (1:02.44), 3rd in the 200 breast (2:14.98), 3rd in the 200 IM (2:04.18), and 4th in the 400 IM (4:26.13). A week later she added PBs in the 100 fly (57.17), 200 fly (2:11.69), and 400 IM (4:25.62) at the Arkansas Swimming LSC Senior Championships. She recently competed at Winter Juniors West in the 50 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM.

Yu had a successful long course season, as well, culminating in PBs of 1:12.88/2:40.69 in the 100/200 breast at NCSA Summer Swimming Championships.

Best SCY Times:

50 breast – 28.85

100 breast – 1:02.44

200 breast – 2:14.98

200 IM – 2:03.49

400 IM – 4:25.62

Yu will join Alden Zerkle, Aubrey Finn, Caroline Chasser, Delaney Franklin, Ellery Ottem, Emily Fekete, Jane Koch, Jessi Wigham, Kylie Larkin, Madelyn Yates, and Sofia Krstolic in the South Carolina women’s class of 2027.

