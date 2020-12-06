Stoneburg and Zuchowski Hit Lifetime Bests at Florida Virtual Champs Day 2

Florida Virtual Champs — Site 2

December 4-6, 2020

Stuart, FL

SCY

Saturday Finals Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 Florida Virtual Championships – Site 2”

Action continued today with some big swims at the Stuart site of the Florida Virtual Champs, one of many meets happening from December 1-13th which counts towards USA Swimming’s 18&U Winter Championships.

On the women’s side, the biggest swim of the day came from Blair Stoneburg of Treasure Coast Aquatics. The 16 year-old won by over 15 seconds, touching in 4:38.83. after going a swift 4:40.82 this morning.

One trend we’ve already seen two days into this meet is that a number of swimmers are improving on lifetime bests that they set last month at Florida’s high school champs. Stoneburg is no exception, as she shaved 0.07s off of her best time, moving from #14 to #13 all-time in the 15-16 age group. She hit 4:40.99 at an August intrasquad meet, then went 4:38.90 last month. Stoneburg, who’s committed to Wisconsin, also won the 200 free yesterday.

Sara Stotler of Planet Swim Aquatics earned her second win in two days with a 2:01.19. victory in the 200 IM, recording her 3rd-fastest time ever. Stotler, a Tennessee commit, won the 100 fly yesterday and took 2nd in the 100 back tonight with a 55.51, a new personal best by 0.81.

That 100 back was the first event of the night, and Sarah Evans of Indian River Aquatics hit 54.40 this morning for the top seed, then came away with the win in finals with a 54.17, beating the field by over a second and lowering her lifetime best today by over a second.

A day after hitting a new personal best in the 400 IM, Josh Zuchowski, #3 recruit in the class of 2022, put up a new best in the 200 IM. The Flood Aquatics’ swimmer shaved 0.19s off his best to go 1:46.66 today. Like Stoneberg, his previous best came last month at Florida high school state championships. That time drop also moves him up from #25 to #22 all time in the age group.

It was one of those fun nights where it took a lifetime best to win five of the six of the events (and the remaining swimmer, Stotler, set one in a different event).

In the 100 back, Loggerhead’s Mason Campbell was ahead after the 50, but Indian River Aquatics’ Jake Sciscente closed almost a second faster than anyone else in the field to take the win with a 50.08. Campbell came in 2nd at 50.96, just shy of three-tenths short of his personal best, while Sciscente lowered his by 0.23s. Again, sticking with the theme, Sciscente had recorded that previous personal best at high school state champs, where he won the 100 back at Florida’s Class 2A meet.

The final event of the night, the 500 free, went to Philip Moldovanu of the Wahoo’s of Wellington. The 17 year-old shaved almost exactly a second off of his previous best of 4:29.55, done in August, to win here tonight in 4:28.56.