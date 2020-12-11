Stephen Conrad Sets Four State Records at AHSAA State Championship Meet

AHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships

December 4-5, 2020

Huntsville Aquatics Center

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Full boys meet results

All state meet info

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 AHSAA State High School Meet”

Last weekend the Huntsville Aquatics Center hosted the Alabama High School Swimming and Diving State Championships. The meet, which featured girls swimming both prelims and finals on Friday and boy swimming both prelims and finals on Saturday, was scored as two separate meets based on school size. Small schools (1A-5A) were scored as one meet, while the large schools (6A-7A) were scored as another.

Top 5 Teams (1A-5A)

TR Miller High School – 218 Boaz High School – 208 Lamp High School – 181 Randolph School – 148 Faith Academy – 101

Starting off the small school’s meet was Coleman Rogers of Elmore County on the 1-meter diving board. Rogers finished with a score of 276.65.

Lamp took home the victory in the 200 medley relay, with the team of Alex Jeong, Alex Park, Brian Hammond, and Paul Choi finishing in a time of 1:44.28.

Mac Baxter finished with the top time in the 200 free, touching the wall in 1:55.93. The TR Miller senior also added a runner-up finish in the 500 free (5:42.38).

Chris Barraza took the first of two state titles in the 200 IM. A senior at St John Paul, Barraza finished with a time of 1:57.16. His second win came in the 100 breast in record-breaking fashion. Barraza led the field by over four seconds in that event, breaking the 1A-5A state record with a time of 56.90.

In the 50 free, Zach Hannah was the only swimmer to dip below 22.0. The junior from Rehobeth finished with a time of 21.77.

Winning both the 100 fly and 100 free was Brian Hammond. Hammond finished just ahead of Adam Holbrook in the fly, beating him by .22 to touch in a time of 54.57. He then added a second individual win in the 100 free (50.24). Hammond was undefeated on the day. After winning the 200 medley relay and both individual races, he anchored his school’s 400 free relay to a state title in a time of 3:34.56.

Leading the field in 500 free was Mark Underwood of Indian Springs. After finishing as the runner-up in the 200 IM earlier in the meet, he returned to take the state title with a time of 5:04.34.

The 200 free relay went to Boaz High school, finishing in 1:34.82.

Faith Academy senior Issac McCrory finished with the fastest time in 57.66. Earlier in the meet, he finished third in the 100 fly.

Top 5 Teams (6A-7A)

Huntsville High School – 332 Auburn High School – 258 Bob Jones High Scool – 204 St Paul’s Episcopal School – 200 Daphne High School – 158.50

Winning on the 1-meter for the large school division was Hartselle senior Avery Balch with a score of 461.60.

St Paul’s Episcopal started off the swimming portion of the meet with the fastest time in state history in the 200 medley relay. The quartet of Stephen Conrad, William Jameson, Noah Prevost, and Jacks Mitchell finished with a time of 1:34.01 to slide under the previous record of 1:34.52. The four members of the relay would later set another record together, this time the 6A-7A state record in the 200 free relay. The relay finished in 1:26.00.

In addition to setting records as a member of both relays, Stephen Conrad also set a pair of individual records. In the 100 fly he broke his own 6A-7A record by nearly a second, finishing with a time of 48.96. Later in the meet, he dipped under Alabama’s all-time state record in the 100 back, previously held by Will Glass. Conrad finished in 48.24. He is set to join NC State University following his graduation in 2022.

Continuing with the broken records, Daphne junior Andrew Jordan took down the pool and 6A-7A record in the 200 free. Jordan finished with a time of 1:37.47. He later added a second state title in the 500 free, finishing just off of his own state record with a time of 4:29.41.

Winning the 200 IM was Jake Browne with a time of 1:53.45.

The final state record to fall on the day was TJ Leon‘s 50 free record. Taking down the 6A-7A record was Owen Harlow of Grissom. Harlow later added a second state title in the 100 free, finishing in 45.11. This marks the second straight year in which he has swept the state titles in the sprint freestyle events.

The 100 breast state title went to James Clemens junior John Choung. Choung finished with a time of 57.35, just .o2 ahead of runner up Jake Browne.

Auburn wrapped up the meet with a win in the 400 free relay, finishing in a time of 3:13.68.