Stepanek Posts 100 Free PB, A&M Fails to Qualify Relays for NCAAs at Last Chance Meet

2023 TEXAS A&M LAST CHANCE MEET

February 23-26, 2023

Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, Texas

Short Course Yards (50 yards), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “Texas A&M Last Chance Meet 2023”

During the final session of the Texas A&M last chance meet, the Texas A&M women moved up the rankings in the 400 freestyle relay, but fell short of NCAA qualification in the event.

The team of Bobbi Kennett, Jordan Buechler, Olivia Theall, and Chloe Stepanek combined for a time of 3:14.16, coming in just hundredths off of the NCAA A-cut of 3:14.10. Despite missing the cut, their performance was a strong improvement over the 3:14.88 that the same squad posted at the SEC Championships, moving them from 21st up to 17th nationally.

For the NCAA Championships, a team has to have an A-cut in at least one of the relays for the team to be eligible to swim any of the relays at the meet. With Texas A&M failing to meet the A-cut in the 400 freestyle relay, the school will not be eligible for any of the relays for the first time in well over a decade.

In a 100 freestyle time trial on the final night of the meet, Stepanek posted a huge personal best of 47.67 to set herself up for that invitation. Her previous season best time of 47.94 would have ranked her 20th nationally, still likely good enough for an invitation to the meet, but the new result puts her in A-final contention at Nationals. She was 17th last year. Her 200 free time already had her in a sure-invite position for NCAAs, so this 100 free swim seems more about a confidence boost on a quick race in her home pool.

Rice’s Zoe Spitz also posted a personal best during the final session, swimming a 1:54.01 in the 200 backstroke to knock exactly a second off of her previous best of 1:55.01 from earlier this month. Zoe, the twin sister of Cal All-America Ayla Spitz, moved herself up to 41st in the country with her performance, one place ahead of her sister. That time puts her squarely on the bubble for an NCAA invite, with between 38-42 swimmers earning invites each season. Either way, Spitz broke her own school record with her swim, which she set with her 1:55.01 swim earlier this month.

Desirae Mangaoang had a strong performance in the 200 breaststroke, swimming a best time of 2:10.01 to move to 43rd nationally. Like Spitz, that puts her squarely on the backside of the bubble, depending on the event choices ahead of her.

NCAA pre-cut selection lists are expected out this Tuesday for women, with the invite lists anticipated for Wednesday. The men’s conference championship meets aren’t quite done yet, with those invites coming out a week later.