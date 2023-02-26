Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ellen Walshe Nears 200 IM Personal Best On Final Night Of McCullagh International

Comments: 1

2023 MCCULLAGH INTERNATIONAL

The 2023 McCullagh International wrapped up from Bangor tonight with Eoin Corby wrangling up double gold.

The 21-year-old Limrick swimmer first topped the men’s 50m breast podium, posting a time of 28.45 before also taking the 200m IM victory in a mark of 2:07.66.

For the women’s 200m IM, it was Ellen Walshe who scored the top time, with the University of Tennessee athlete putting up a performance of 2:12.48. That erases her previous season-best of 2:14.21 logged at the Lisbon International meet earlier this month and fell within striking distance of her own personal best of 2:12.02 produced in Dublin nearly 2 years ago.

Walshe’s gold medal-worthy effort tonight now ranks the 22-year-old 6th in the world this season.

2022-2023 LCM Women 200 IM

Regan USA
Smith
12/01
2:10.40
2Leah
Hayes 		USA2:10.6712/01
3Mio
Narita		JPN2:11.1002/19
4Marrit
Steenbergen 		NED2:11.5212/03
5Schiho
Matsumoto		JPN2:11.8702/19
6Abbie
Wood		GBR2:12.7102/25
7Runa
Imai		JPN2:13.2412/03
8Leah
Smith		USA2:13.7801/14
9Fantine
Lesaffre		FRA2:13.9212/17
9Gabrielle
Roncatto		BRA2:13.9210/02
View Top 41»

Additional Winners

  • Jeremy Bagshaw topped the men’s 400m free podium in a time of 3:58.18 while 22-year-old Victoria Catterson followed suit for the women in 4:18.99.
  • Tom Fannon got it done for gold in the men’s 50m free, producing a result of 22.73. Calum Bain was also under the 23-second threshold in a silver medal-garnering outing of 22.99.
  • Last night’s 50m back victor Danielle Hill was ahead of the women’s 50m free field tonight in a result of 25.61.
  • The women’s 50m breast saw Eimear Doyle hit 33.22 for the win.
  • John Shortt bagged another win, this time taking the men’s 200m back in 2:04.42. 21-year-old Mara Godden earned the women’s win in 2:14.71, the only sub-2:20 result of the pack.
  • Loughborough’s Maisie Elliott logged a time of 1:02.00 to take the women’s 100m fly as Jack Cassin posted 55.22 to grab gold in the men’s race.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
IRL Swim Guy
40 minutes ago

Fantastic to see Ellen getting back to her good form. Keep up the great work in Templeogue Swim Club!

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!