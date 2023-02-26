Ellen Walshe Nears 200 IM Personal Best On Final Night Of McCullagh International

2023 MCCULLAGH INTERNATIONAL

The 2023 McCullagh International wrapped up from Bangor tonight with Eoin Corby wrangling up double gold.

The 21-year-old Limrick swimmer first topped the men’s 50m breast podium, posting a time of 28.45 before also taking the 200m IM victory in a mark of 2:07.66.

For the women’s 200m IM, it was Ellen Walshe who scored the top time, with the University of Tennessee athlete putting up a performance of 2:12.48. That erases her previous season-best of 2:14.21 logged at the Lisbon International meet earlier this month and fell within striking distance of her own personal best of 2:12.02 produced in Dublin nearly 2 years ago.

Walshe’s gold medal-worthy effort tonight now ranks the 22-year-old 6th in the world this season.

