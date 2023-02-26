Ellen Walshe Nears 200 IM Personal Best On Final Night Of McCullagh International

2023 MCCULLAGH INTERNATIONAL
- Friday, February 24th – Sunday, February 26th
- Aurora Complex, Bangor, Northern Ireland
- LCM (50m)
The 2023 McCullagh International wrapped up from Bangor tonight with Eoin Corby wrangling up double gold.
The 21-year-old Limrick swimmer first topped the men’s 50m breast podium, posting a time of 28.45 before also taking the 200m IM victory in a mark of 2:07.66.
For the women’s 200m IM, it was Ellen Walshe who scored the top time, with the University of Tennessee athlete putting up a performance of 2:12.48. That erases her previous season-best of 2:14.21 logged at the Lisbon International meet earlier this month and fell within striking distance of her own personal best of 2:12.02 produced in Dublin nearly 2 years ago.
Walshe’s gold medal-worthy effort tonight now ranks the 22-year-old 6th in the world this season.
2022-2023 LCM Women 200 IM
Smith
2:10.40
|2
|Leah
Hayes
|USA
|2:10.67
|12/01
|3
|Mio
Narita
|JPN
|2:11.10
|02/19
|4
|Marrit
Steenbergen
|NED
|2:11.52
|12/03
|5
|Schiho
Matsumoto
|JPN
|2:11.87
|02/19
|6
|Abbie
Wood
|GBR
|2:12.71
|02/25
|7
|Runa
Imai
|JPN
|2:13.24
|12/03
|8
|Leah
Smith
|USA
|2:13.78
|01/14
|9
|Fantine
Lesaffre
|FRA
|2:13.92
|12/17
|9
|Gabrielle
Roncatto
|BRA
|2:13.92
|10/02
Additional Winners
- Jeremy Bagshaw topped the men’s 400m free podium in a time of 3:58.18 while 22-year-old Victoria Catterson followed suit for the women in 4:18.99.
- Tom Fannon got it done for gold in the men’s 50m free, producing a result of 22.73. Calum Bain was also under the 23-second threshold in a silver medal-garnering outing of 22.99.
- Last night’s 50m back victor Danielle Hill was ahead of the women’s 50m free field tonight in a result of 25.61.
- The women’s 50m breast saw Eimear Doyle hit 33.22 for the win.
- John Shortt bagged another win, this time taking the men’s 200m back in 2:04.42. 21-year-old Mara Godden earned the women’s win in 2:14.71, the only sub-2:20 result of the pack.
- Loughborough’s Maisie Elliott logged a time of 1:02.00 to take the women’s 100m fly as Jack Cassin posted 55.22 to grab gold in the men’s race.
