Catie DeLoof Logs Third Fastest 100 Free Of Her Career On Final Night Of BUCS

2023 BUCS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Long Course Championships concluded from Ponds Forge tonight but not before Catie DeLoof captured another victory.

Representing the University of Loughborough, 26-year-old American DeLoof topped the women’s 100m freestyle podium in a time of 54.17. DeLoof opened her race in 25.93 and closed in 28.24 to get to the wall over 2 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

DeLoof’s time here represents the 3rd fastest of the former Michigan Wolverine’s career. Her lifetime best rests at the 53.77 she posted at the 2020 Olympic Trials so tonight’s effort was less than half a second off that mark.

DeLoof now ranks as the 3rd fastest swimmer in the world this season as well as the 2nd fastest American thus far.

2022-2023 LCM Women 100 Free

Marrit NED
Steenbergen
12/03
53.61
2Abbigail
Weitzeil		USA53.6501/14
3Shayna
Jack		AUS54.2912/12
4Erika
Brown		USA54.1501/14
5Nagisa
Ikemoto		JPN54.3312/03
View Top 26»

We reported how Kara Hanlon of Edinburgh scored a new Scottish national record en route to silver in the women’s 100m breast. She touched in a time of 1:06.75 to snag silver behind winner Tatiana Belonogoff of Loughborough who grabbed gold in 1:06.53.

Multi-Olympic medalist Duncan Scott indeed made an appearance today, although he opted for just the prelims of the men’s 200m fly. The 25-year-old Stirling swimmer clocked a morning swim of 2:01.96 for the top seed.

With Scott absent from the final, it was Loughborough’s Andreas Vazaios of Greece who got it done for gold, producing a result of 1:59.96. That represented the sole result of the field under the 2:00 threshold.

The women’s edition of the 200m fly saw Loughborough’s Laura Stephens lead the pack, putting up a solid swim of 2:10.53. Although far off her personal best of 2:07.04 from 2021, she now ranks 8th in the world on the season.

2022-2023 LCM Women 200 Fly

ReganUSA
SMITH
12/03
2:07.30
2Hiroko
Makino		JPN2:08.7702/19
3Lindsay
LOONEY 		USA2:08.8101/14
4Karin
Uchida		JPN2:09.5112/03
5Katie
Grimes		USA2:09.5801/13
6Kina
Hayashi		JPN2:10.1912/03
7Brianna
Throssell		AUS2:10.4012/13
8Charlotte
HOOK 		USA2:10.6412/03
9Chiho
Mizuguchi		JPN2:10.8712/03
10Jin Wen
Quah		SGP2:10.9212/13
View Top 26»

Additional Winners

  • The men’s 100m breast saw Loughborough’s Greg Butler strike gold in 1:00.63.
  • Alex Cohoon posted the only time of the men’s 100m free field under 50 seconds, with the Loughborough swimmer clocking 49.94 for gold.
  • Last night Katie Shanahan stole the show with a big-time personal best in the women’s 200m back and the Stirling swimmer was back at it this evening. 18-year-old Shanahan topped the 200m IM in a time of 2:11.63, another new lifetime best. Her result sliced .21 off of her previous PB of 2:11.84, a mark she registered at the European Championships.
  • The men’s 200m IM saw Evan Jones capture the top spot in a time of 2:02.37.
  • Salford’s Jessica Calderbank cranked out a time of 27.20 to win the women’s 50m fly while Swansea’s Lewis Fraser won the men’s race in 23.82.
  • Lauren Cox produced a winning effort of 1:00.69 to get the edge over Olympian Kathleen Dawson who settled for silver in 1:00.78.
  • Birmingham swimmer Oliver Morgan logged a time of 54.92 in the men’s 100m back, within range of his best-ever time of 54.70 from last year’s British Summer Championships.

