Stanford Cuts Glavinovich, Kukurugya From NCAAs To Make Room For Divers

2019 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 20th-23rd, 2019

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center – Austin, TX

Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (2018 Results)

Psych Sheet

Championship Central

The Stanford women have cut two swimmers from their NCAA roster to make room for four qualifying divers. Sophomore Katie Glavinovich has been cut from the NCAA roster for the second-straight year.

The NCAA caps rosters at 18 athletes, with divers each counting as half a roster spot. Stanford qualified 18 swimmers, but had 4 divers qualify through the Zone E Championships shortly after NCAA invites were given out. One was a returner: Haley Farnsworth, who competed at NCAAs in 2016 and 2017. Sophomore Mia Paulsen also made the cut along with two star freshmen: Carolina Sculti and Daria Lenz.

Stanford chose to take all four divers, cutting two swimmers from their roster. They selected Glavinovich (seeded 38th in the 500 free and in the 40s in her other two events) and sophomore Hannah Kukurugya (seeded 30th in the 400 IM and beyond 44th in her other two races). Kukurugya competed at NCAAs her freshman year, placing 21st in the 200 fly, 38th in the 500 free and 24th in the 400 IM. Glavinovich qualified last year with a 33rd-place ranking in the 400 IM, but was cut from the roster.

The cuts do bump up two alternates into the meet, both from South Carolina. Kate Sanderson is into the meet through her 1650 free, while Melinda Novoszath will qualify through the 200 fly. The top alternate, New Mexico’s Adriana Palomino, had already scratched off the alternate list.

Updated Links: