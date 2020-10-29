SSPC: Torri Huske Breaks Down “High-Rev” Sprint Training

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Torri Huske, the #2 recruit in the class of 2021 and one of the fastest 18-under butterfliers in history. We got into what Torri has done in and out of the pool since quarantine began, including talking about “high-rev” training, where Huske focuses on getting her tempo as fast as possible. She also dissects some of her races she has swam since quarantine, including a 100 fly from a dive (off the side of the pool) where she went 1:00.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.