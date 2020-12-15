SSPC: Sydney Pickrem Gives Opinion on New Canadian Olympic Trials Format

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Sydney Pickrem, a Canadian medalist and member of the ISL franchise London Roar. Pickrem just made the move to Toronto to train with the elite Canadian group based there and was in a mandatory 14-day isolation when we spoke. She gave us her perspective on ISL Season 2, making the move to Toronto, and the new Canadian Olympic Trial format that was released last week.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

