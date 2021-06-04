Spink’s 55.63 Ties Woodhead & A.Walsh For #29 All-Time 100 FR For U.S. 15-16s

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Camille Spink moved into the top 30 of all-time in USA Swimming’s 15-16 100 freestyle ranks, while Zoe Skirboll moved up to #68.

Spink was the top qualifier in this morning’s 100 free at Wave I of U.S. Olympic Trials. Skirboll sits third, with 17-year-old Kristina Paegle between them.

Spink went 55.63, dropping about half a second from her previous career-best. The Nation’s Capital swimmer previously sat 66th in USA Swimming’s all-time ranks for the 100 long course meter free, but now moves into a tie for 29th with two very notable names: 1984 Olympic silver medalist Sippy Woodhead and current University of Virginia standout Alex Walsh.

Skirboll, out of Racer-X Aquatics, cut from 56.28 to 56.13 this morning. That should move her to #68 all-time in the age group, just behind Katie McLaughlin.

The NAG record is a 53.55 from Claire Curzan, who should swim this event at next week’s Wave II meet. But only 9 women in 15-16 history have been under 55.0 in this event, giving Spink a target for tonight’s final.

Spink, Skirboll and Paegle were all born in 2004. Paegle is already 17, though, and is no longer eligible to improve her #58 ranking in 15-16 history. Paegle was .01 off her best time, going 56.04 this morning. But now an age group up, Paegle checks in at #87 all-time in the 17-18 age group with room to move up tonight.