Nate Germonprez Moves To #18 All-Time in U.S. 15-16 100 Back At Wave I Trials

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Nate Germonprez went 55.77 in the 100 back this morning at Wave I Olympic Trials, cracking the top 20 all-time among U.S. 15-to-16-year-olds.

Germonprez, 16, swims for the Inspire Swim Team out of Nebraska and goes to school in Omaha. With the Olympic Trials coming to his Omaha stomping grounds, Germonprez took advantage of the spotlight this morning with a 55.77 career-best swim in the 100 long course meter backstroke.

That’s a drop of about four-tenths of a second for Germonprez, who has been on a tear lately. Germonprez only qualified for these Olympic Trials three months ago. His best time was 1:01.22 as of the pandemic shutdown, well off the Trials cut. In late 2020, he crushed his way down to 57.15, suddenly bringing the 56.5 Olympic Trials cut into his crosshairs.

In March, Germonprez went 56.15 to book his trip to Trials. Now, he’s potentially in line to earn a swim at Wave II trials, sitting third after this morning’s prelims. The top two in tonight’s final will transfer to the Wave II meet next week.

Germonprez moves up to #18 all-time in the 15-16 age group. He passes Texas NCAA champion Austin Katz, who was 55.84 while in the 15-16 age group, and Germonprez now sits behind big names like Olympian Jacob Pebley (55.61), world record-holder Aaron Peirsol (55.63) and Cal standouts Daniel Carr (55.64) and Bryce Mefford (55.74) in the 15-16 ranks.