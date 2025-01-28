Speedo Launches New & Improved #1 Training & Racing Goggle, The Vanquisher 3.0

Swimming news is courtesy of Speedo, a SwimSwam partner.

CYPRESS, Calif., January 28, 2025 – Global swimwear brand, Speedo, has today announced a fresh take on its bestselling Vanquisher goggle, the Vanquisher 3.0. Designed for dedicated swimmers ready to break limits – both physically and mentally, this cutting-edge addition to Speedo’s unparalleled goggle line is available to purchase now.

The Vanquisher 3.0 is the latest evolution of Speedo’s No.1 training & racing goggles, empowering swimmers to train longer, stronger, and better than ever. Featuring a striking, lightweight design, the latest model delivers a further technical leap forward from the Vanquisher 2.0 with a remarkable 14% increase in field of view, giving swimmers a crystal-clear path to victory. The Ocular 360 mirror lenses ensure unmatched water visibility, reducing brightness and glare with clarity in every stroke, supported by an anti-fog coating.

Built on Speedo’s 97-year heritage and trusted understanding of competitive swimwear, the Vanquisher 3.0 combines its well-loved snug, race-day fit with next-level comfort and a new sleek, streamlined Hydrodynamic profile. The Vanquisher 3.0 is engineered for personal bests, featuring Cushion Fit Technology, slide-lock nose bridges and stronger, wider straps for customization, optimum secureness, and hours of pain free swimming for total focus. The model also offers 100% UV Protection and is Latex and PVC free.

Simon Breckon, Speedo’s Senior Vice President, said: “The Vanquisher 3.0 is testament to Speedo’s unwavering dedication to aspiring athletes of all levels. With this innovative model, our mission was clear: to empower swimmers to excel – every lap, every race. Improved in numerous ways, the Vanquisher 3.0 continues to set the standard, solidifying its place as the go-to racing goggle trusted by swimmers worldwide.”

The Vanquisher 3.0 is available for purchase from $25 today, Tuesday, January 28th, via www.speedo.com.

About Speedo®:

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo® is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs and innovations, and supports swimming from grassroots through to the elite level. In the 1920s Speedo® made history with the Racerback: the world’s first non-wool suit. In 2008 Speedo® redefined swimwear again with Fastskin® LZR RACER® – the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. 2011 saw Speedo unveil another world first with the Fastskin Racing System – a cap, goggle and suit designed to work together as one. Speedo continued its legacy of dominance in the pool at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, with over half of Olympic swimming medals won in Speedo. Sported by 170 athletes across the competition, the majority of swimmers competed in Speedo’s latest Fastskin 2.0 race suit. Speedo is distributed in over 170 countries around the world. Speedo’s registered trade marks are owned by Speedo Holdings B.V. To find out more visit: www.speedo.com