Spartans Aquatic Club Boys Take Down NCAP’s 2015 NAG In 200 Medley Relay

Peach State 18 and Under Championships

December 10-13, 2020

Freeman Aquatic Center

Norcross, Georgia

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Peach State 18 and Under Championships”

The Spartans Aquatic Club boys kicked off the Peach State 18 and Under Championships with a bang on Thursday evening, breaking the five-year-old National Age Group Record in both the 15-18 and 17-18 200 medley relay.

The quartet of Nathaniel Stoffle, Preston Lin, Kamal Muhammad and Peter Sacca combined for a time of 1:26.43, edging out the five-year-old NAG of 1:26.47 set by Nation’s Capital Swim Club back in 2015. That all-star team consisted of John Shebat, Carsten Vissering, Andrew Seliskar and James Jones.

All of the Spartans swimmers are currently 17 years old, while the NCAP team had a pair of 18-year-olds in Shebat and Seliskar, with Vissering and Jones both 17 when they set the record.

Note: USA Swimming’s 15-18 NAG relays document indicates that record belongs to the NCAP team made up of Jones, Seliskar, Grant Goddard and Shebat, while the 17-18 listing has Vissering. The results from that 2015 NCSA Spring Championship meet confirm it was Shebat, Vissering, Seliskar and Jones.

SPLIT COMPARISON

NCAP, 2015 Spartans, 2020 Shebat – 21.87 Stoffle – 21.71 Vissering – 24.18 Lin – 24.27 Seliskar – 20.38 Muhammad – 20.52 Jones – 20.04 Sacca – 19.93 1:26.47 1:26.43

The two teams were incredibly close on all four legs, with Stoffle out-splitting Shebat on the lead-off by .16 being the biggest difference-maker. Stoffle’s time of 21.71 was also a new lifetime best, taking down his 21.93 from the 2019 Winter Junior Nats – East (set one year ago tomorrow).

Spartans Aquatic Club was one of the first teams to hold a meet after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, and have had some standout performers, highlighted by Sacca who registered 10 personal best times between two intrasquad meets in the summer.

Sacca followed that up by committing to Georgia, while Stoffle is committed to Auburn and Muhammad has verballed to Virginia.