Southern Methodist Hosts 27th Annual SMU Classic as Intrasquad

October 29, 2020

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 SMU Classic Time Trial”

For the past 27 years the Southern Methodist University women’s team has kicked off their season with the SMU Classic, traditionally one of the fastest meets to occur this early in the season. Last year’s edition of the meet featured Louisville, Auburn, Northwestern, Iowa, and Miami. The meet last year included multiple nation-leading times swum each day, including Julie Meynen’s 22.05 in the 50 free and 48.20 in the 100 free.

This year, due to travel restrictions posed by COVID, the meet was run as an intrasquad instead.

Despite the lack of outside competition, SMU still capitalized on the opportunity to race, with multiple athletes posting new best times across the meet.

In the 100 fly freshman, Maxine Parker dropped .09 from her best time, taking first in the event with a time of 55.40. Taking second in the event was Olivia Grossklaus (56.63), who was the 2020 American Athletic Conference (AAC) champion in the 200 fly.

Joining Parker in posting new best times was Johanna Gudmundsdottir, who was competing in only her second yards competition of her life. The Iceland native took first in the 50 free, touching in 23.60. She also added a 58.17 for fourth in the 100 fly. Her time in the 50 free marks a .28 drop from the 23.88 she swam at the 2020 SMU Intrasquad in September.

Joining Gudmundsdottir in the 50 free was Meriel Upton, who took 7th in the event in 24.59. She also added a 1st place finish in the 100 free, touching in 52.63. Both of these times were just off of her lifetime bests.

Other Notable Swims

Gabriella Grobler took first in the 100 breast, touching almost two seconds ahead of second place in 1:03.75.

Sophomore Frederica Kizek led the field in the 1000 free, taking first in 10:20.27.

The only competitor in the 500 free, freshman Katie Jordan was just off her lifetime best, finishing in 5:06.05.

The SMU women will kick off their regular season on October 23rd when they play host to TCU.